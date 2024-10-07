Marks & Spencer bringing the party to the Attitude Awards 2024 as official drinks partner

Marks & Spencer is set to bring its award-winning tipples to the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The British retailer has been named the exclusive drinks partner for this year’s edition of the awards, promising to keep glasses filled with its award-winning wines and exclusive cocktails throughout the ceremony – and after-party.

Stuart Machin, CEO of Marks & Spencer, told Attitude: “I’m delighted that we’re back as the exclusive drinks partner for the Attitude Awards and to celebrate this year’s winners, we’ve made sure that our M&S wines and cocktails served on the night are also all award-winners.”

Guests can look forward to an impressive array of libations, starting with the welcoming Cherry Royale – a blend of M&S Cherry Vodka Liqueur topped with its gold-medal Collection Hattingley English Sparkling Wine.

The after-party will showcase M&S’s mixology prowess with its ‘Marksologist’ range of cocktails. These include:

‘The Marksologist’ Sloe Gin Sour (Sloe gin, lemon, sugar syrup, bitters)

‘The Marksologist’ Verdita Margarita (Blanco tequila, pineapple liqueur, lime, agave, jalapeño)

‘The Marksologist’ Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)

For those preferring classic options, M&S Collection Old Tom Gin and M&S Glacon Vodka will be available with mixers. The celebrated Collection Hattingley English Sparkling Wine and M&S Helles Lager round out the drink selection.

“These are the very best tipples to toast the very best of the LGBTQ+ community”

Machin added, “From our gold-medal Collection Hattingley English Sparkling Wine that guests will enjoy on arrival, to our 5-star bar-quality Marksologist cocktails powering the after-party, these are the very best tipples to toast the very best of the LGBTQ+ community. I look forward to raising a glass with everyone on the night!”

The 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar will be held on Wednesday 9 October at the Camden Roundhouse. As always, it’s set to celebrate the brightest and best from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The 2023 Attitude Awards featured a sensational set of award winners and performers. These included Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Daniels, Becky Hill, Sasha Colby, Rob Madge, and Dame Shirley Bassey.