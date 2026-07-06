Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park review: Simon Le Bon and co. prove they’re still pop royalty

Almost 20 years ago, my dad took me to see Girls Aloud play The O2 for my first ever concert. This weekend, I finally returned the favour by treating him to a Duran Duran gig.

The pair of us joined 65,000 for the latest instalment of BST Hyde Park, where Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor delivered their hits with enough conviction to remind why they’ve remained one of Britain’s defining pop bands for nearly 50 years.

Opening with ‘Is There Something I Should Know?’, Duran Duran immediately had Hyde Park in the palm of their hand before launching into ‘A View to a Kill’ and ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ in quick succession.

Simon Le Bon remains an endlessly charismatic frontman

What struck me most wasn’t simply how many classics the band have amassed, but how naturally they still perform them. There was none of the awkward choreography or forced attempts to recapture youth that can plague heritage acts. Instead, there was confidence. Le Bon remains an endlessly charismatic frontman, still stalking the stage with infectious energy at 67, while Rhodes’s shimmering synths and John Taylor’s unmistakable basslines continue to define the band’s unmistakable sound.

The quieter moments landed just as effectively. ‘Ordinary World’ transformed Hyde Park into a sea of phone lights and swaying arms, while ‘Come Undone’ provided one of the evening’s most heartfelt singalongs. Even newer material, including ‘Invisible’ and ‘Free to Love’, slotted comfortably alongside the classics rather than feeling like obligatory interruptions.

Melanie C, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and the Scissor Sisters were among acts warming up the crowd

BST also deserves credit for assembling a line-up that felt tailor-made for the audience. Melanie C warmed up the crowd with a feel-good DJ before Nile Rodgers & CHIC delivered an irresistible funk masterclass (before joining the headliners on-stage during their set). By the time the Scissor Sisters transformed Hyde Park into one giant disco with a hit-filled set, Duran Duran were walking on to an audience already in full party mode.

The finale was exactly what everyone wanted. ‘Save a Prayer’ washed over Hyde Park with surprising tenderness before ‘Rio’ sent thousands of people dancing into the night.

One particularly touching moment came towards the end of the show when Le Bon gave a heartfelt shout-out to the LGBTQ+ community. On the weekend of London’s Pride celebrations, it was a fitting way to close a night built on inclusivity and timeless pop.