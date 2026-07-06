Pansexual porn star Dale Savage dies aged 62, his fiancé announces

Pansexual porn star Dale Savage died aged 62 on 19 June after suffering a stroke, his fiancé, Anthony Duran, has announced on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let all of his fans know that adult film star The Dale Savage passed away from a stroke,” Duran wrote on Friday (3 July).

Duran said he was still in “shock” and was “having a hard time finding the words” to make the announcement.

“A handsome, pansexual muscle daddy” – Anthony Duran announcing Dale Savage’s death

Honouring his adult film career, which began when Savage was 50, Duran described his late fiancé as he believed the world knew him best: “As a handsome, pansexual muscle daddy.”

“He quickly rose to become a true superstar in the industry. He absolutely loved his work and collaborated with some of the top studios and actors.

“After a busy and successful career, he retired about three years ago to enjoy a quiet life in Vail, Colorado. Love never dies. Until we meet again,” Duran concluded.

“He’ll be missed but not forgotten” – fans respond to Savage’s death

In light of his death, fans sent their condolences to those affected by Savage’s passing over the weekend.

“So sorry to hear the news. He’ll be missed but not forgotten,” wrote one fan. “I just read the news. I’m so sorry that you’re no longer with us. You were a great performer, and you made so many people happy,” penned another.

Savage’s work earned him global recognition. As well as appearing on screens around the world, he was also recognised at the 2023 XRCO Awards, receiving a nomination for Best Release.