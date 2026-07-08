Homobloc 2026: Full guide including Kim Petras, line-up, stages, date and times

Homobloc has announced international superstar Kim Petras will headline its 2026 celebrations as the queer block party returns to Depot Mayfield, Manchester, on 26 September.

Marking its 7th year of community nostalgia, 10,000 dancing souls will gather under one roof to two-step the night away in sheer tops and minuscule bottoms.

The event will mark the end of summer, culminating the end of Pride gigs across the country, while beginning the queer calendar into the latter part of the year.

Kim Petras will headline Homobloc 2026

Homobloc (Image: @dsargent.photo) Homobloc (Image: Provided) Homobloc (Image: @JodyHartley)

Homobloc 2026 will run from 5pm to 4am, with a focus on freedom, self-expression, queer culture and community – so dress up, or dress down, as you please.

Grammy Award-winning pop star Petras will headline the festival, performing alongside a major international line-up across three main Depot Mayfield stages: Depot, Concourse and Archive.

If three weren’t enough for you danceaholics, Homobloc 2026 will have additional stages across the historic Star & Garter pub and Vault – a brand-new 1,000-capacity stage replacing the ticket hall of Depot Mayfield.

Vault stage curator Ponyboy said the new dace floor turns “up the juice”. He commented in a news release: “We’ve admired what Homobloc does for years, and debuting a new stage isn’t an undertaking we take lightly, so everyone kindly relax your throats and glue down your lace because we’re about to shut Manchester down.”

Homobloc 2026 is the most club-focused line-up to date

Homobloc (Image: @JodyHartley)

Organisers say this will feature Homobloc’s most club-focused line-up to date, bringing together global queer icons, underground DJs, performers and club collectives.

Other highlights include a special back-to-back set from Honey Dijon and Derrick Carter, while making their Manchester debut are S.A.S.S. (Saoirse, Moxie, Peach and Shanti Celeste), four DJs spanning house, techno and electro beats.

If you’re lost for dance moves, Homobloc will continue its large-scale queer performance programme, The Homodolls, featuring more than 150 performers across drag, dance, theatre and immersive performance, who will have you voguing in no time.

Homobloc 2026 full line-up

Kim Petras

Honey Dijon b2b Derrick Carter

Job Jobse

Cobrah

S.A.S.S. (Saoirse, Moxie, Peach & Shanti Celeste)

Palms Trax

Girls Don’t Sync

Horse Meat Disco

DJ Gigola

MCR-T

Miss Bashful

Fat Tony

Erol Alkan

Dorian Electra (DJ set)

DJ Paulette

I.Jordan

LSDXOXO

BASHKKA

Lady Shaka

Live From Earth

Isabella

Hannah Holland

35 Years of FLESH

Ponyboy

Armana Khan

Adeva

Alcatraz

Perra Inmunda

Gina Breeze

Meg10 b2b Luca Eck

Chrissy Chlapecka

Tim Lennox

Kath McDermott

Guy Williams

Aiden Francis

Jamie Bull

Bruk Out

Mike Hux

Flygirl$

Shimrise

Lil Miss Jackie

Butch Revival

Dandy

T4T

Hello Darling

Miss Cabbage

Luckybabe

Mixfag

Homobloc party promoter Rod Connolly said the queer block party is “excited” to bring together “global queer icons, underground heroes, and the next generation of artists who we trust in pushing queer culture and electronic music forward.”

“In times like these, the connection felt at large-scale events like Homobloc is absolutely crucial for the community. A sea of 10,000 souls all under one roof, dancing ‘til we are free. It’s so powerful. You leave knowing that we are the many, and the people who demonise us are the few.”