Alexander Skarsgård trades BDSM for gothic horror in newly announced film role

Alexander Skarsgård has been announced to star in the upcoming gothic horror film The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands, set for release in May 2026.

Directed by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén and co-written with Icelandic writer Sjón, the film, currently in production, is Mesén’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2021 drama Clara Sola.

Following Skarsgård’s success in the BDSM queer film Pillion, he is swapping kink for horror. The Swedish actor will play a British widower in the 1880s Pacific Northwest, but strange things begin happening to his daughters after he hires a Native American governess to school them.

“A cast who dive into their roles with such generosity” – Director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén on The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands starring Alexander Skarsgård

The cast of The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands also includes Darla Contois as the governess, as well as Bronte Carmichael, Lily La Torre, Forrest Goodluck and Pernilla August.

Mesén told Variety: “I feel incredibly lucky to work with a cast who dive into their roles with such generosity, playfulness and openness. Collaborating with such a talented group of people from all around the world has been a privilege.”

Speaking specifically about Skarsgård and Contois, she added: “Darla embodies Isabel with visceral emotional depth, and Alexander portrays the father with a truth and volatility that ground the story. I can’t wait for the film to reach audiences!”

Skarsgård role in the upcoming gothic horror comes amid his success in BIFA award winning film Pillion

Coming off the back of the BIFA award-winning film Pillion, where Skarsgård played Ray, a leather-loving Dom biker gang leader opposite Harry Potter star Harry Melling as Colin, his timid sub, audiences can expect to see the actor in a different light.

The 37-year-old director said the story explores “how to break free from patriarchal structures and if you can decolonise your own body – if not for yourself, for the sake of future generations”.

Filming is taking place primarily in Belfast, Northern Ireland, chosen for its resemblance to the Pacific Northwest, where the film is set.

“My character in The Moment is very different from Ray” – Skarsgård on his upcoming role in Charli XCX’s The Moment

Viewers can expect a gothic horror with strong mythological, psychological and coming-of-age elements, “expanding it into a darker, more haunting period world”.

Skarsgård’s next role however, is in Charli XCX’s upcoming film The Moment, set for release in January 2026, a mockumentary about a rising pop star, in which the actor plays one of the film’s main antagonists.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude about his upcoming role, he described the singer’s work as “incredibly brat”: “My character in The Moment is very different from Ray. And The Moment is definitely unique in its tone. It’s rare to read something that feels surprising,” he said.

