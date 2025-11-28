Pillion’s Alexander Skarsgård on why dom com feels ‘incredibly brat’ – ahead of role in Charli XCX’s The Moment (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Skarsgård has discussed his upcoming roles in both Pillion and The Moment in the new issue of Attitude Uncut (below).

Attitude Uncut, an all-new digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app, launches today (Thursday 27 November 2025).

Alexander’s new hit ‘dom com’ film Pillion, in which he plays BDSM biker Ray opposite sub Colin, played by Harry Melling, is out tomorrow (Friday 28 November 2025).

Meanwhile, brat-themed Charli XCX mockumentary The Moment is due in 2026.

“Pillion surprised me a lot – it was the same with The Moment” – Alexander Skarsgård

“It feels incredibly brat,” said Alexander of Pillion in his Attitude Uncut interview. “A different definition of brat! […] Tonally they’re very different. My character in The Moment is very different from Ray. And The Moment is definitely unique in its tone. It’s rare to read something that feels surprising.”

Harry Melling with Alexander in Pillion (Image: Picturehouse)

“Most things are very derivative,” he continued. “Pillion surprised me a lot, and it was the same with The Moment. Charli and Aidan [Zamiri], the director, have done a terrific job. It’s self-deprecating and fun, a brilliant and fun ride, and a surprising take on a moment after the big hit that was brat.”

On Pillion‘s sex scenes, Alexander told us: “It’s not just a pile of bodies, or ‘hey, let’s shoot a crazy orgy scene in the woods. There’s a lot happening. It’s a rich sequence, visually, but also, story. There’s a lot packed into those three minutes, between [Melling’s character] Colin and Jake Shears’s character Kevin, the power play between them.

“When Ray walks over to Kevin, there’s jealousy there, and coming back to Colin, it’s revengeful. Then his first orgasm. It’s an emotional roller-coaster.”