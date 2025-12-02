Pillion’s Alexander Skarsgård says he is ‘not really’ gay when asked about sexuality by Miriam Margolyes

In a curious moment on The Graham Norton Show, Alexander Skarsgård addresses his sexuality, as Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes asks him if he is gay.

The question came in light of his most recent role in the queer BDSM film Pillion, in which he plays Ray, a dominant leather biker opposite actor Harry Melling, with whom he shares several intimate kink scenes.

On brand, wearing a black T-shirt with “Hot Buffet – Available all day – Eat as much as you like” printed on the front, Skarsgård revealed he had met fellow guest Margolyes before.

“I felt a strong sexual connection” – Alexander Skarsgård remembers the first time he met Miriam Margolyes

“I believe you own, or used to own, a condo in Santa Monica. Is that correct?” the Swedish actor said, recalling that he once enquired about renting her room.

In a hilarious moment, the actress could not recall meeting Skarsgård, though he remembered the interaction fondly. He quipped that he “misread the cues, but I felt a strong sexual connection” and “felt this could potentially get messy if I rent a room in this apartment, if I’m your tenant.”

She replied: “Daring. I’m 84, gay and I have been with my partner for 58 years… you’re talking through your bottom,” prompting laughter from celebrity guests Glenn Close and Nicola Coughlan.

“No, not really” – Skarsgård addresses his sexuality

Speaking about Skarsgård’s role in Pillion, Margolyes asked, “But you’re not gay, are you?” The 46-year-old, who is in a relationship with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny, with whom he has a son, replied: “No, not really.”

There has previously been speculation surrounding the actor’s sexuality, after an interview with Variety in which he said: “I’ve been with men, women…”, a comment immediately picked up by fans.

“Maybe I just discovered I have bi-radar,” one fan wrote. Another, hoping Skarsgård was confirming his bisexuality, said: “This made him even hotter and I didn’t think that was possible!”

“My character in The Moment is very different from Ray” – Skarsgård comparing his role in Pillion to The Moment

Skarsgård’s next role is in Charli XCX’s upcoming film, The Moment. In the new issue of Attitude Uncut, the actor compared his queer role in Pillion to the singer’s mockumentary.

“It feels incredibly brat,” he said. “A different definition of brat! Tonally, they’re very different. My character in The Moment is very different from Ray. And The Moment is definitely unique in its tone. It’s rare to read something that feels surprising.”

