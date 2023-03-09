A timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s LGBTQ representation

2023 marks 14 years since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Since Iron Man in 2008 we’ve been treated to some spectacular adaptations of fan favourite comic book characters and storylines. There’s also been the occasional flop (Thor: The Dark World for example!)

However, one area where the MCU has continuously encountered criticism is its LGBTQ representation. And this is not entirely without reason.

There have been promises, teases, and hints of LGBTQ characters numerous. But fans have been repeatedly disappointed.

We’ve pulled together all the times we’ve seen LGBTQ representation on screen in the MCU as well as all the times we’ve been told more is coming.

2008

May – What will go on to become the MCU kicks off with the first Iron Man film.

2017

September – Captain America: Civil War director Joe and Anthony Russo tell Collider that “the chances are strong,” for an LGBTQ superhero. They add: “It’s incumbent upon us as storytellers who are making mass-appeal movies to make mass-appeal movies, and to diversify as much as possible.”

Joe and Anthony Russo at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con (Image: Wiki Commons)

October – Thor: Ragnarok stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie but scenes depicting her bisexuality are removed.

2018

June – Marvel head honcho, Kevin Feige, teases LGBTQ characters are coming.

2019

March – Kevin Feige, confirms rumours of a gay superhero coming soon are accurate. Rumours also say Marvel is looking for a gay actor to play the character.

April – 11 years after the MCU begins, it gets its first openly gay character albeit a small cameo from Joe Russo, one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con (Image: Wiki Commons)

June – Feige, promises “more prominent” LGBTQ representation going forward. “That was never meant to be our first focused character,” Feige says of Russo’s Endgame cameo.

2020

January – Feige teases the MCU’s first trans superhero “very soon”. Asked about it he says: “Yes, absolutely yes. Very soon, in a movie, we’re shooting right now, yes.” That character has yet to appear.

2021

January-March – WandaVision sees Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) create her children, Billy and Tommy, through magic. In the comics, Billy also goes by the superhero name, Wiccan and is also a magic user. Wiccan marries his Young Avengers teammate, Hulkling. Tommy aka Speed is bisexual in the comics.

June – Promo for the first season of Loki indicates the character is gender fluid as they are in the comics. The character also references his comic-accurate bisexuality by saying he likes “a bit of both” when asked about relationships with princesses and princes by a variant of himself, Sylvie. We also presume she’s bisexual.

Loki actor, Tom Hiddleston, later says he wanted Loki’s bisexuality to be “meaningful” for fans. He also teases there’s “further to go”. It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies blasts this as “pathetic.” Loki director, Kate Herron, says she’s “proud” of what they did and hopes more is to come.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios’ Loki (Image: Marvel Studios)

October – Speaking at the worldwide premiere of Eternals Feige said Phastos was “just the start” of the franchise’s slate of LGBTQ heroes.

November – Eternals introduces the MCU’s first gay superhero, Phastos, a member of the titular group. Phastos is seen with his husband and son but due to the ensemble nature of the film gets little development. Haaz Sleiman, who plays Phastos’ husband, says “Everyone cried on set,” when a gay kiss was filmed.

Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in Marvel Studios’ Eternals (Image: Marvel Studios)

November-December – Adetinpo Thomas’ character, Wendy Conrad, mentions her wife in passing in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Conrad appears in three episodes of the series as a side character.

2022

March – BFI boss, Ben Roberts, blasts the “surface level,” LGBTQ representation. Referencing Eternals, he tells Attitude: “You can’t just put two characters on screen and say they’re married and then say nothing else about them again and assume your job is done. What do we know about them? Nothing. What do we care about them? Nothing. You’ve not asked us to invest anything in these people.”

May – Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduces America Chavez, who is queer like her comic book counterpart. This is barely indicated save for a Pride pin. We do see her mothers in a brief flashback before they are presumed to die in a freak portal accident. Disney refuses to cut these references after Saudi Arabia and Egypt demand they’re removed.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image: Marvel Studios)

July – Ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder Natalie Portman says the film is “so gay.” Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi says “it’s insane,” that LGBTQ relationships aren’t already normalised in movies. He adds: “The good thing about doing it in these films, it’s mainstream movies where we get to see this and it’s normalised.”

July – Thor: Love and Thunder manages to leave in subtle references and hints at Valkyrie’s bisexuality. Brett Goldstein also cameos in an end-credits scene as Hercules, who in the comics is also bisexual. Korg is also revealed to be gay in a brief scene.

Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder (Image: Marvel Studios)

August – Marvel casts trans and non-binary actor Zoe Terakes in an undisclosed role in the upcoming series Ironheart. RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé also joins in another undisclosed role.

September – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Ginger Gonzaga confirms her character Nikki Ramos is bisexual after Ramos comments “Hetero life is grim,” while discussing dating profiles. She-Hulk also features Mr. Immortal, who is shown to have had relationships with men and women.

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (Image: Marvel Studios)

October – Trans actor, Zach Barack, calls out Marvel over its lacking trans representation. Barack appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. Fellow trans actor, Tyler Luke Cunningham, also starred in the film.

November – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contains a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it queer moment as Aneka (Michaela Coel) lightly kisses her fellow Dora Milaje member, Ayo (Florence Kasumba), on the head.