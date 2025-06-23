Fans at Dua Lipa’s opening night at Wembley hilariously react to missing Charli xcx by one show 

Dua Lipa surprised fans on Saturday (15 June) by bringing out Charli xcx during the second night of her Radical Optimism Tour at Wembley Stadium – while seemingly devastating fans who attended the night before in the process!

The pair performed ‘360,’ a fan-favourite track from Charli’s last album Brat, to a thrilled crowd of over 80,000.

The moment came after some fans expressed confusion online when neither Charli nor fellow UK artist RAYE appeared during the tour’s opening night on Friday, despite rumours.

Instead, Lipa introduced Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay as her special guest for the first night, calling him “a massive trailblazer for British music.”

The duo performed the band’s 1996 classic ‘Virtual Insanity’ midway through the night one setlist, which also featured hits like ‘Training Season,’ ‘One Kiss’ and ‘Levitating’.

Fan reactions quickly flooded TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with some sharing disappointment over the absence of Charli on night one.

One TikTok video captioned ‘devestated [sic]’ by @isobelwear saw two Charli fans finding out Charli performed on Saturday night after attending Dua’s Friday night show.

One said: “What the f*ck did we get? Jamiroquai?”

Others reacted by creating edits from Charli’s scene in Overcompensating, the comedy series starring Attitude cover star Benito Skinner.

Fans used the moment where the ‘Boom Clap’ singer says: “What the fuck am I doing here?” with the caption: “Brats seeing Dua Lipa bring out Charli XCX after getting Jamiroquai yesterday.”

Another night one attendee took to TikTok claiming the band had “one semi hit,” adding: “The silence says it all congrats to everyone at n2 [night two] for being entertained while us at n1 [night one] had a nap for 10 mins [sic].”

However, there was also an overwhelming amount of support for the ‘Space Cowboy’ singer’s surprise appearance.

Celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey praised the performance, saying: “WHAT A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!! Jay Kay coming out was so iconic! An incredible evening! So proud of you!!”

In front of a neon Brat-green backdrop, the performance between the longtime friends was a highlight of Lipa’s second Wembley night.

It was the ‘Houdini’ singer’s first time performing at Wembley, marking a major milestone in her career.

“This is such a massive, massive milestone for me,” Lipa told the crowd on Friday night.

She took a moment during both shows to connect with fans in the front row, borrowing phones for selfies, chatting with the crowd, and even collecting a fan’s scarf later to wear on stage.

On Sunday, Dua took to Instagram to share photos from a star-studded afterparty at White City House in London, captioning the post: “Somehow managed to keep on dancing… adrenaline is one hell of a drug.”

Among the photos was a cover shot featuring her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, embracing her on the dance floor.

Other snaps showed the singer with journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg and British singer Lily Allen.