Eye-rolling BBC News presenter changes autocue script from ‘pregnant people’ to ‘women’ in viral video

JK Rowling has praised BBC News presenter Martine Croxall after the 56-year-old appeared to swap the phrase “pregnant people” for “women” during a live broadcast.

The moment occurred during a segment yesterday (Sunday, 22 June) about new research into temperature-related deaths amid the UK’s current heatwave.

Croxall said: “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, said the aged, pregnant people… [rolls eyes] women… and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

Footage of the broadcast, shared widely across social media, shows Croxall rolling her eyes as she alters the phrasing.

“I have a new favourite BBC presenter” – JK Rowling

Rowling responded to the clip by posting to X (formerly Twitter), saying: “I have a new favourite BBC presenter.”

She further added: “Good to see some accuracy on BBC News, eh?”

The Harry Potter author has been vocal in her criticism of trans-inclusive language – particularly phrases like “people who menstruate” – and is in frequent online debates with the likes of trans-rights advocate India Willoughby.

Just last week, Rowling’s former friend Stephen Fry described her as a “lost cause,” reflecting what he says are the feelings of many once-close friends who now privately disagree with her.

Since, Rowling has replied to Fry’s statement on X, saying: “It is a great mistake to assume that everyone who claims to have been a friend of mine was ever considered a friend by me.”

A BBC News source has reportedly told Deadline that Croxall was not correcting an internal script, adding that the BBC News style guide does not insist on the phrase “pregnant women”.

Attitude has approached BBC News for comment.