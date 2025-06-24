Pornhub has released their 2025 pride report, offering a deep dive into what types of queer and gay porn people are watching.

The world’s largest porn site looked at how our porn habits differ across borders, generations and genders. Here are some eye-opening takeaways…

1. The UK keeps it real

In the UK, the South East watched 77% more gay porn than the national average. Viewing habits showed strong regional preferences, with the East of England watching ‘reality’ gay porn – 158% more than other parts of the country.

2. Who is hot?

Canadian performer Malik Delgaty topped the charts worldwide. He was followed closely by Joey Mills and Foxy Alex, who also proved to be a fan favourite across the UK and Italy.

Several straight-identifying performers made the top 25, including Johnny Sins ranking 18th place.

3. Horny cartoons

The once-viral ‘cartoon’ category, hugely popular among Gen Z in 2024, saw a drop – though it remained 57% above average.

We knew something was up with Bugs Bunny and his oversized carrot…

4. Who is watching?

Some 47% of viewers of gay content were female; a 4% increase from last year in 2024. Pornhub analysts link this increase to the popularity of ‘solo male’ videos. While 53% of the audience is male, like last year, non-binary porn viewers were not represented in the overall percentage.

5. Gen Z like it tough

The 18–24s demographic were 132% more likely to search for ‘tattooed men’, and 92% more likely to watch ‘military’ content in comparison to other age groups.

6. Who likes feet?

Iceland, Delaware and Massachusetts leaned into more niche categories like ‘feet’ – no judgment here.

7. Gay elders

While younger people (18–24) made up the largest share of views (27%), they were actually less likely to watch gay porn compared to other age groups.

In contrast, viewers aged 65+ were 39% more likely than average to watch gay porn despite being only 11% of Pornhub’s total audience. So that is why Gerald keeps missing bingo…