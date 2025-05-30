British canoeist Kurt Adams Rozentals says he’s been banned from going for the Olympics due to OnlyFans content

Kurt Adams Rozentals, a canoeist who has been training to compete on behalf of Great Britain at the 2028 Olympic Games in canoe slalom, says that his hopes have been dashed thanks to him launching an OnlyFans account.

The 22 year old athlete had previously been part of Paddle UK’s funded training programme for Olympic hopefuls until he was suspended in April.

The organisation have referred to the suspension as an “interim action” which is designed to “safeguard other athletes, staff, and volunteers due to the nature of the allegation”. It has not made clear exactly what the “allegation” against Rozentals is, however its disciplinary policy list does include “offensive use of social media and indecent, offensive or immoral behaviour” as examples of gross misconduct.

The canoeist has said that he only started in the account on January of this year in order to cover the costs of his training, as the £16,000 he received a year on the programme was not enough to pay for his needs.

“At the end of the day, I started this to help with the sport, and it certainly is helping when I’m on the start line, and I’m not having to worry about rent and food on the table. It’s a good feeling,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

In an emotional post on social media last month, Rozentals wrote that he “might lose [his] sports career.” He went on write: “i started making what they now describe “edgy videos”, with the focus to grow a following, because trying to live on the salary PaddleUK pays their athletes is near impossible.”

The Olympic hopeful added: “… to ban me from racing? to ban me from speaking to my teammates like i’m some criminal? that’s fu**ing insane.”

Paddle UK said, in a statement provided to Sky News, that the interim action “was taken to ensure the integrity of the investigation and to safeguard other athletes, staff, and volunteers due to the nature of the allegations.”

The organisation went on to say: “Paddle UK is committed to ensuring a safe and open environment for all, and interim action under the Athlete Disciplinary Policy is only taken where necessary and proportionate.”

Rozentals is not the first athlete to resort to creating content on OnlyFans. A number of prominent athletes have used to platform to subsidise their income in recent times, including Timo Barthel, Robbie Manson, Matthew Mitcham, Jack Laugher and Noah Williams.