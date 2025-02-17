 Skip to main content

17 February 2025

The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 15 pictures

From a speech from ABC News's James Longman to Ella Vaday's raffle-winning moment, here's what our glamourous afternoon event looked like from the inside!

By Jamie Tabberer

Guests at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley
Guests at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)

LGBTQ people across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 14 February) for the annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.

Guests at the daytime soiree, which took place the Rosewood London, enjoyed networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the 101 influential names profiled in the latest issue of Attitude.

Here’s a recap of the day, which featured a stirring speech from ABC News correspondent James Longman, and was attended by the likes of Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams and The Masked Singer‘s Harriet Rose.

Guests such as Unicorns actor Jason Patel arrived in Bentleys

a custom Bentley parked outside the Rosewood

Bentley’s colourful visuals also made an appearance inside the Rosewood

a shot of the room the networking drinks took place in

Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches mingled with MAFS UK star Ella Morgan before the main event

Bradley Riches and Ella Morgan standing before a large, decorative bowl

As guests enjoyed cocktails from M&S

two mixologists at a bar shaking cocktail makers

Doctor Who Juno Dawson led the charge on the red carpet

doctor who's Juno Dawson in a black dress

And who turned a look but human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell (who took the opportunity to slam FIFA for letting Saudi Arabia host the 2035 World Cup)

Peter Tatchell in a red heart-printed top

Former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander stepped out, and marked the release of his latest album Polari

Olly Alexander in a grey jacket and trousers

Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi also walked the carpet, before giving a stirring speech on stage

Amrou in a green top and blue trousers

Before lunch in the ballroom, Attitude’s Darren Styles addressed the diners

Attitude's Darren Styles addressed the room in a grey suit

As did Bentley’s Wayne Bruce, who imparted more messages of pride and inclusion

Bentley's Wayne Bruce, in a grey suit

Later, a speech from Attitude’s Cliff Joannou

Cliff addressing the room

Then, Amrou took to the stage, and slammed streamers for “capitulating” to “incels that run Silicon Valley”

Guest including TV presenter Harriet Rose enjoyed a three-course lunch

Harriet Rose in a white shirt and black tie, sat at lunch

Artist Daniel Lismore and TV personality India Willoughby caught up

artist Daniel Lismore and tv personality India Willoughby

And Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday was victorious at the raffle, winning a stay at the Rosewood

Ella vaday and a black t-shirt and grey shirt
