The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 15 pictures

LGBTQ people across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 14 February) for the annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.
Guests at the daytime soiree, which took place the Rosewood London, enjoyed networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the101 influential namesprofiled in the latest issue of Attitude.
Here’s a recap of the day, which featured a stirring speech from ABC News correspondent James Longman, and was attended by the likes of Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams and The Masked Singer‘s Harriet Rose.
Guests such as Unicorns actor Jason Patel arrived in Bentleys
Bentley’s colourful visuals also made an appearance inside the Rosewood
Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches mingled with MAFS UK star Ella Morgan before the main event
As guests enjoyed cocktails from M&S
Doctor Who Juno Dawson led the charge on the red carpet
And who turned a look but human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell (who took the opportunity to slam FIFA for letting Saudi Arabia host the 2035 World Cup)
Former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander stepped out, and marked the release of his latest album Polari
Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi also walked the carpet, before giving a stirring speech on stage
Before lunch in the ballroom, Attitude’s Darren Styles addressed the diners
As did Bentley’s Wayne Bruce, who imparted more messages of pride and inclusion