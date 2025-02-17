The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 15 pictures

LGBTQ people across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 14 February) for the annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.

Guests at the daytime soiree, which took place the Rosewood London, enjoyed networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the 101 influential names profiled in the latest issue of Attitude.

Here’s a recap of the day, which featured a stirring speech from ABC News correspondent James Longman, and was attended by the likes of Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams and The Masked Singer‘s Harriet Rose.

Guests such as Unicorns actor Jason Patel arrived in Bentleys

Bentley’s colourful visuals also made an appearance inside the Rosewood

Heartstopper‘s Bradley Riches mingled with MAFS UK star Ella Morgan before the main event

As guests enjoyed cocktails from M&S

Doctor Who Juno Dawson led the charge on the red carpet

And who turned a look but human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell (who took the opportunity to slam FIFA for letting Saudi Arabia host the 2035 World Cup)

Former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander stepped out, and marked the release of his latest album Polari

Attitude columnist and Layla filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi also walked the carpet, before giving a stirring speech on stage

Before lunch in the ballroom, Attitude’s Darren Styles addressed the diners

As did Bentley’s Wayne Bruce, who imparted more messages of pride and inclusion

Later, a speech from Attitude’s Cliff Joannou

Then, Amrou took to the stage, and slammed streamers for “capitulating” to “incels that run Silicon Valley”

Guest including TV presenter Harriet Rose enjoyed a three-course lunch

Artist Daniel Lismore and TV personality India Willoughby caught up

And Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday was victorious at the raffle, winning a stay at the Rosewood