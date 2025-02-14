Attitude 101 2025: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our Media & Broadcast list

The voices of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are amplifying diverse stories and perspectives, reshaping the media landscape through powerful journalism and broadcasting.

The selection of Attitude 101 spans 10 sectors: Media & Broadcast; Film, TV, and Music; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics; Third Sector & Community; Financial & Legal; Fashion, Art & Design; Sport; Travel; Business; and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance

Below are the LGBTQ+ journalists, broadcasters and media professionals who have used their platforms to challenge narratives and champion authentic representation.

Category leader – James Longman

Chief international correspondent, ABC News

A war correspondent who began his career covering Syria’s civil war, connecting with his Lebanese heritage. At ABC News, Longman reports on global conflicts while highlighting stories of human connection and hope. In 2024, he published The Inherited Gene, exploring mental health and genetics through the lens of his father’s suicide. As an openly gay journalist, he has covered LGBTQ+ persecution worldwide, including a notable confrontation with Chechen authorities. His work focuses on finding commonality across cultures while advocating for marginalised communities, particularly LGBTQ+ refugees.

Christian Cooper

Science and comics writer

Cooper won an Emmy Award for his TV series Extraordinary Birder, and wrote the bestselling memoir Better Living Through Birding, spreading “the gospel of birding” after a racial incident in NYC’s Central Park. An advocate for equality for queer people, justice for Black people, and birds for all people, he serves on the board of NYC Bird Alliance and is an occasional co-host of news programme Gay USA. A former Marvel Comics editor and writer, Cooper wrote the Black Lives Matter graphic short story “It’s a Bird” for DC Comics, and battles for synergy at the intersections of storytelling, progressivism and environmentalism.

Nova Dando

Global creative director, TikTok

Nova Dando is a London-based award-winning creative director and filmmaker. Working across a campaign from strategy to direction for TV, video and social channels, their clients span beauty, fashion and technology. Since April 2020, Dando has been working in-house at TikTok and is currently global creative director at TikTok’s Creative Lab. Prior to TikTok, Dando ran their own creative studio and was signed to RSA Films + The Ridley Scott Creative Group for commercial representation. Dando guest-lectures at the London College of Fashion and at the Vogue College of Fashion.

Snake Denton

Journalist and presenter

Snake Denton is a journalist, presenter, model — and voice of youth culture. As the roving reporter for The Face magazine, he’s known for his playful interview style. Before this, he made his name as a columnist and presenter at VICE. You might also recognise him from his work as a presenter with Channel 4. Snake has covered events from Glastonbury Festival to London Fashion Week; the World Cup to the opening night of Chappell Roan’s tour, and interviewed stars like Amelia Dimoldenberg, Beabadoobee, Maya Jama and cult LGBTQ+ favourites like Charles Jeffrey and Sherelle. He’s also starred in campaigns for iconic brands.

William Hanson

Etiquette expert

Just Good Manners author William Hanson is the director of The English Manner, a leading UK etiquette training institute, where he advises individuals, organisations and films — including Red, White and Royal Blue! — on good manners. He is also known for his podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, and for co-presenting Keeping Up Appearances: The Luxury Podcast, about the classic sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. This year, on The Luxury Podcast, he and co-host Jonathan Vernon-Smith will help listeners “live a more luxurious lifestyle and keep up appearances, whatever their budget”.

Ben Hunte

Journalist and broadcaster

Journalist and broadcaster Ben Hunte made history in December 2018, when he was announced as the BBC’s first LGBTQ+ correspondent, a role in which he delivered agenda-setting stories that platformed marginalised voices. In September 2021, he joined Vice World News as a senior reporter, focusing on LGBTQ+ experiences and issues, race, human rights and the African continent. After being included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022, the 32-year-old’s latest job saw him move across the pond. Since October 2024, he has served as anchor and correspondent in Atlanta for US news giant CNN.

Charley Marlowe

Presenter and comedian

Charley Marlowe is loved by everyone who meets her. She’s an LGBTQ+ presenter and comedian best known from TikTok for her hilarious, down-to-earth personality and comedic presenting style. Now a mainstream presenter and interviewer, and voiceover of BBC Three’s I Kissed a Girl, Marlowe is at the forefront of the movement for LGBTQ+ representation in media. She’s interviewed the likes of Nicola Coughlan, Alison Hammond and Aimee Lou Wood for a variety of brands and outlets. Check out her take on social media for our Foursight slot on page 26.

Hafsa Qureshi

Activist, writer and public speaker

Hafsa Qureshi is a bisexual and genderqueer Muslim from Birmingham who was named Stonewall Bi Role Model of the Year in 2019. They are now a multi-award-winning LGBTQ+ activist, writer and public speaker. Their work has been featured in VICE and Metro, and on Sky News, Channel 4, BBC News and more. They have worked with numerous public, private and third sector organisations across their career. Qureshi currently works with LGBTQ+ charities within the diversity, equity and inclusion sector.

Harriet Rose

TV presenter

As an interviewer for Kiss FM, Harriet Rose — whose show Say It or Shot It, will return to the station’s YouTube channel in 2025 — has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars, from Jason Momoa to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. In 2025, Rose was unveiled as host of The Masked Singer: The After Mask, the spinoff show of ITV’s The Masked Singer, working alongside household names like Jonathan Ross and her personal hero Davina McCall. She is, to our knowledge, the only out lesbian primetime TV presenter of her generation on British screens.

Owain Wyn Evans

TV and radio presenter

Owain Wyn Evans is an award-winning television and radio presenter, currently waking up the nation with his weekday Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show. Well known for his record-breaking 24-hour drumathon for BBC Children In Need which raised over £3.8m, Evans has recently joined the presenting line-up on BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer. Passionate about interior design, Evans also hosts Wales’ Home of the Year on BBC One. Evans is regularly seen hosting Pride events across the UK, as well as being an ambassador for the LGBT Foundation.

