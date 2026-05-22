Coven casts a spell on Soho with new queer nightclub at former G-A-Y Bar venue

Brace your broomsticks! A new queer nightclub is coming to Soho – Coven: Headquarters opens to the public on 19 June 2026 at 30 Old Compton Street.

London’s queer nightlife and cultural collective Coven is set to take over one of Soho’s most iconic locations, formerly belonging to G-A-Y Bar.

Due to rising rent, London’s historic LGBTQ+ venue permanently closed its doors on 5 October 2025, with owner Jeremy Joseph having to prioritise his nightclub Heaven.

“This building was the first gay bar I ever went to” – Coven founder Matthew Jacobs Morgan announcing the new queer hotspot

Under the spell of Coven founder Matthew Jacobs Morgan, the five-storey venue will bring queer joy to Soho once again.

As part of the venue announcement, he said: “We as queers can make space for each other in a cardboard box – but luckily, we now have a five-storey building with a W1 postcode.”

“When I was a baby queer, this building was the first gay bar I ever went to. I saw people who looked like me and moved like me, and it made me feel less alone,” Morgan continued.

Morgan’s main focus opening Coven: Headquarters in Soho is to establish a safe space for all members of the LGBTQ+ community

He highlighted the importance of establishing a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, specifically the “villainised” trans community.

“Loneliness is an epidemic. Substance use is pulling parts of our community apart at the seams. Spaces where people can come together safely, joyfully and truthfully matter more than ever,” said Morgan.

First established in 2025, Coven began as a small club night in Hackney Wick and has grown into a major queer cultural project combining nightlife, performance, and community space.

Soho Estates have supported the project

The project has been supported by Soho Estates as part of efforts to invest in and sustain queer cultural spaces in Soho.

Morgan thanked Soho Estates representatives Fawn James and Philip Thompson “for believing in our vision and helping make this possible.”

Soho Estates was previously praised by former occupant Joseph, for allowing the venue to be rent-free while it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tough time for LGBTQ+ businesses across London.

By day, Coven: Headquarters will act as a queer community hub. By night, the venue will transform into a nightclub

Unity and togetherness are major drivers for the new queer venue. “More than anything, I want people to walk into Coven and feel held, loved and part of something bigger than themselves. And of course – to have a banging night out,” said Morgan.

By day, Coven: Headquarters will act as a café, artist salon and community hub. By night, the venue will transform into a nightclub with live music and cabaret performances.

Coven: Headquarters will open with FANG on Friday 19 June, with more information and the line-up to be announced on the day.