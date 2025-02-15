Peter Tatchell slams Saudi Arabia as World Cup host: ‘Death penalty for same-sex relationships’

Peter Tatchell says it is “outrageous” that FIFA has chosen Saudi Arabia as host nation of the 2034 World Cup, given its “appalling” human rights record.

The human rights campaigner made his opinion clear in an interview at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley yesterday (Friday 14 February 2025).

“It’s outrageous that FIFA roll football government money into Saudi Arabia to be the host nation for the 2034 football World Cup, given Saudi’s appalling human rights record, which violates its own human rights charter,” said the LGBTQ activist.

“We know Saudi opposes any display of rainbow insignia – that carries a very heavy penalty”

The 73-year-old continued: “We’re in a situation where Saudi will be the host. I’ve written to the Saudi football World Cup team organiser asking for categoric assurance that LGBTQ+ fans, players and officials will be safe. That there will be no arrests, no harassment or discrimination. I’m still waiting for a reply.

Peter Tatchell at Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

“But there’s no doubt Saudi has to answer these questions. Because people all around the world are very anxious that LGBTQ+ people who go to the World Cup could be at risk. We know Saudi has the death penalty for same-sex relationships.

“We know it opposes any display of rainbow insignia. We know that carries a very heavy penalty. Saudi has to give assurance.”

Other attendees at yesterday’s celebration of 101 influential LGBTQ people included ‘When We Kiss’ singer Olly Alexander and Doctor Who writer Juno Dawson.

