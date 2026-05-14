Why tuberose is leading our spring fragrance rotation

Florals have long been overlooked in men’s fragrance, often pushed aside in favour of more conventional codes of masculinity built around citrus and heavy woods.

While our favourite bottles of Bleu de Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male aren’t going anywhere, with the arrival of spring there’s no better time to expand your scent profile.

Tuberose sits at the centre of this shift. A multi-faceted white floral that shifts depending on how it’s harvested and interpreted. Sometimes it smells green and crisp, sometimes creamy, and sometimes it takes on a subtle bubblegum-like sweetness.

The bottles we’re reaching for capture the brightness of flower markets without the heaviness or cliché often associated with traditional floral perfumery. These aren’t your grandmother’s florals, they’re sharper, cleaner, and a little more undone.

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With fresh scents dominating men’s fragrance, everything can start to smell like it came off the same production line – clean, citrusy, and safely forgettable. Here, green tuberose feels airy and crisp, evocative of an ocean breeze carrying the scent of nearby blooms.

The addition of jasmine and orange blossom brings lift and clarity rather than weight, brightening the composition without overwhelming it. Fresh yet subtly narcotic, it moves like spring air drifting into high-summer heat – intoxicating without being overbearing, and quietly unforgettable.

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As a spiritual twin of Do Son Eau de Toilette, Fashionably Late builds around the narcotic quality of green tuberose. It softens this brightness with amber and sandalwood, which add a honeyed richness, making it slightly sweeter and more opulent without losing its freshness.

If Do Son suggests fresh flowers carried on a breeze, this places you right in the middle of the bouquet.

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If the idea of smelling like a freshly plucked flower doesn’t quite work for you, French house L’Entropiste offers a more textured take on tuberose. Here, the white floral is subtle, acting more as a binding agent that threads through a rush of spice and warmth.

An invigorating black tea opening gives way to warming cardamom and ginger, evoking Jodhpur at, well, 6am. The result is a dry, spiced freshness that feels atmospheric, quietly addictive, and far removed from traditional floral sweetness.

Perfumers often regard Carnal Flower as a compositional masterpiece in modern perfumery, and it centres on a tuberose that refuses to behave. It opens with an unusual burst of camphorous, green brightness before slowly softening into something far more sensual,

As it develops, the floral becomes fuller, richer, and undeniably carnal, shedding any idea of “fresh” in favour of something more intoxicating and skin-close. This is not a tame interpretation of tuberose; it’s evening wear in scent form.

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For tuberose experts, it doesnt get better than Tubéreuse Astrale. It pushes the note into a more playful register, lacing it with a subtle bubblegum-like sweetness that cuts through its usual creamy white floral richness.

The fragrance opens with cinnamon and a hint of suede, adding depth. It reminds you that tuberose doesn’t follow a single scent profile but spans a spectrum of its own.