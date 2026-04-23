Jacob Elordi is Bleu de Chanel’s latest leading man 

For months, Jacob Elordi has been building a case to be Chanel’s next leading man. While promoting Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, the Australian actor made headlines wearing looks from creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection.

Now, he is officially on the roster as the new ambassador for Bleu de Chanel. His appointment places him in a lineage of carefully chosen faces, following Timothée Chalamet, whose collaborations with Martin Scorsese elevated Chanel’s storytelling ambitions in Hollywood.

Jacob Elordi for Bleu de Chanel (Image: Provided)

“Bleu de Chanel has strong ties to cinema,” Elordi said in a statement. “The filmmakers and actors who have collaborated with the house before me are people I deeply respect and admire. Being able to become part of this story is an honour.”

Continuing that cinematic lineage, Elordi’s credentials make him a natural fit. Rising to prominence with his portrayal of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, he quickly shed teen-drama expectations with more complex roles in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn and Wuthering Heights.

His recent Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Frankenstein further cements his reputation as more than a teen heartthrob. Chanel has long favoured ambassadors who straddle commercial appeal and artistic credibility, and Elordi delivers both with ease.

“He perfectly embodies Bleu de Chanel: expressing freedom, mystery, magnetism, and a masculinity that blends modernity with a certain classic elegance,” says Chanel’s Head of Global Creative Resources, Fragrance & Beauty, Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur.

Jacob Elordi for Bleu de Chanel (Image: Provided)

Elordi’s relationship with Chanel isn’t new. He previously appeared in a global Chanel No. 5 campaign directed by Luca Guadagnino, alongside Margot Robbie, signalling early confidence in his star power. That campaign’s cinematic tone now feels like a prelude to a deeper partnership.

Launched in 2010 by renowned perfumer Jacques Polge, Bleu de Chanel helped pioneer the rise of the “blue fragrance”, defined by its fresh, aromatic profile. The latest in the influential line-up, Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, sees Olivier Polgefurther refine that base DNA.

New Caledonian sandalwood brings an intense depth, complemented by woody ambers, culminating in the line’s most enigmatic expression yet. Sophisticated and intense, it feels perfectly in step with Jacob Elordi at the forefront.

Discover Bleu de Chanel at chanel.com.