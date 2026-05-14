ALL THAT West End returns with Sing Out Louise and Musical Theatre Raves

Club Broadway London is bringing back the musical theatre day party ALL THAT West End at HERE at Outernet on 20 June 2026.

With DJ sets, live performances and sing-alongs, Club Broadway is also offering a very generous 25 percent off for Attitude readers who are grown-up theatre kids (see below).

It features a mix of West End and Broadway hits, including modern musicals such as Wicked, Hairspray, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia and Six. It’s a performer’s dream.

When is ALL THAT West End 2026?

ALL THAT West End (Image: ALL THAT West End) ALL THAT West End (Image: ALL THAT West End) ALL THAT West End (Image: ALL THAT West End)

For four hours, theatre lovers are encouraged to dance and sing from 4pm to 8pm as part of an after-party-style celebration coinciding with West End Live.

Last entry is at 7pm, meaning that once West End Live ends around 5pm or 6pm, those who want to continue the musical afternoon and sing into the evening can make their way to HERE at Outernet.

Linked with the Sing Out Louise and Musical Theatre Raves teams, audiences can expect more than just a dance tent, with live musical theatre performances set to bring the camp energy throughout the event.

ALL THAT are offering a new cabaret seating option for those wanting table space

ALL THAT West End (Image: ALL THAT West End)

If dancing isn’t your thing (or you don’t think you can manage four hours of two-stepping to West End beats), general admission plus a new cabaret seating option for groups wanting table space and more comfort is available.

Presented by ALL THAT with Glenn Horder and Antonio Silva, the musical party is an 18+ event, with attendees required to bring physical photo ID.

What musical hits can ALL THAT partiers expect at the 2026 event?

Wicked

Hamilton

Chicago

Les Mis

Rent

Disney

Grease

Sound Of Music

Hairspray

Phantom Of The Opera

Mamma Mia

Moulin Rouge

Six

Sondheim

Hadestown

Cabaret

Exclusive discount

To access your exclusive Attitude readers 25 per cent discount, please use code “ATTITUDE” when booking via the event’s official booking page.