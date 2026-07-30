Romeo Beckham fronts Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 Always Denim campaign

Romeo Beckham has been unveiled as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign, Always Denim.

Shot at New York City’s The Mark Hotel, the campaign sees Beckham joined by Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum and a cast of emerging creatives to showcase the brand’s latest denim collection.

It comes shortly after Beckham landed his first acting role, starring opposite Paul Kircher in the upcoming queer tennis romance Forty Love.

“Tommy’s iconic denim has been around for my entire life” – Romeo Beckham on being unveiled as the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Always Denim

Romeo Beckham fronts Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2026 campaign, Always Denim (Image: Supplied)

“There’s no right or wrong way to wear denim—that’s the whole point,” Beckham said. “One day I’ll wear it with a leather jacket, the next with a classic white T-shirt. You can take inspiration from rock, prep or vintage, any kind of style. Tommy’s iconic denim has been around for my entire life, but it always feels current because everyone makes it work in a way that feels natural to them.”

The Fall 2026 collection features a range of denim washes, fits and silhouettes for men and women. Beckham models the relaxed-fit Theo baggy jean and the straight-leg Dover jean, while Wijnaldum wears the high-rise Sarah jean and the low-rise Daisy silhouette.

“Denim has always represented the pinnacle of self-expression to me” – Hilfiger on the heart of the brand

Hilfiger said denim has always been at the heart of the brand.

“Denim has always represented the pinnacle of self-expression to me,” he said. “When I was a teenager growing up in Elmira, I’d drive to New York City to buy jeans, customize them, and sell them out the trunk of my car. Through every decade it’s evolved with music, youth culture and changing attitudes, yet never lost that timeless appeal. This campaign celebrates that legacy through a new generation, showing how the classics continue to be reimagined in personal ways.”

The campaign also celebrates Tommy Hilfiger’s longstanding connection to denim, from its early collections in the 1980s to the launch of Tommy Jeans in 1996 and campaigns featuring figures including Aaliyah, Lucky Blue Smith and Hailey Bieber.

The Fall 2026 collection will be available on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners throughout the season