Romeo Beckham lands first acting role in LGBTQ+ tennis drama Forty Love

Romeo Beckham is set to make his feature film debut in Forty Love, a French-produced tennis drama with a same-sex love story.

The model and former footballer has joined a cast led by Paul Kircher, best known for The Animal Kingdom, alongside Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and screen icon Catherine Deneuve. The project will also mark the feature directing debut of acclaimed fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti.

According to plot details released by distributor Studiocanal, the film follows Sacha Gallo, a young tennis star whose life has revolved around the sport since childhood. Trained by his father and focused on winning a major tournament in Paris, Sacha’s ambitions are complicated by the arrival of a new rival, played by Beckham.

“For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature – love” – Forty Love synopsis on same-sex romance

The official synopsis states: “For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature – love.

“A force as exhilarating as it is destabilizing – and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.”

While Beckham has spent much of the past two years building a profile in the fashion industry, Forty Love represents his first screen acting credit. The son of David and Victoria Beckham initially pursued a football career, spending time within the academies of Arsenal, Inter Miami and Brentford before focusing on modelling.

From football academies to fashion runways: Romeo Beckham’s journey to acting

More recently, Beckham has become a regular presence on international runways, walking for brands including Balenciaga, Versace and Burberry. Earlier this year he made his debut at the Met Gala as a guest of Burberry, further cementing his status within the fashion world.

Production on Forty Love wrapped in late 2025, with Studiocanal handling international sales. The film is produced by Hugo Sélignac and Paco de Bary for Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, with Manna Studios also attached as a co-producer. Composer 070 Shake is among the creative talent involved behind the scenes.

A French theatrical release is currently scheduled for 25 November 2026, while international release plans have yet to be announced.