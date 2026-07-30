The scents we’re spraying when it’s too hot to wear anything else

Whether or not a beach day is actually on the agenda, with an August heatwave on the horizon, we’re reaching for scents that transport us to sun-soaked shores, tropical escapes and endless summer holidays.

That means fragrances that cut through the city’s humidity and leave a trail of summer wherever we go – think zesty citrus, salty marine notes and sun-soaked freshness. From crisp, green accords to juicy tropical blends, these are the perfumes guaranteed to keep you feeling (and smelling) cool when the temperature starts to climb.

Boadicea Aqua Sapphire eau de parfum, £695 (Image: Provided)

Is there a better tonic to a heatwave than a day by the sea? For those stuck inland, Boadicea has bottled the coast. A refreshing blend of marine notes, tropical pineapple, rum, mineral salt and briny seaweed, it captures the feeling of salty skin and sun-soaked shores. Housed in Boadicea’s signature sapphire flask, it’s a true summer treasure – a seaside escape, bottled.

Creed Aventus eau de parfum, £310 (Image: Provided)

A signature scent for all seasons, Aventus is the kind of fragrance you only need to smell once to understand the hype. Still, at the height of summer is when it truly comes into its own. A vibrant pineapple accord bursts through this fresh yet refined scent, while earthy patchouli and the floral warmth of Moroccan jasmine add depth, bringing a touch of the tropics to the office and balmy evenings alike.

Loewe Bittersweet Oud eau de parfum, £365 (Image: Provided)

Earthy oud meets effervescent orange in a scent that captures the lingering freshness of citrus peel on your fingertips. Sandalwood strikes a delicate balance between fresh and grounded, blending rich woods with a vibrant citrus lift. Part of the brand’s Crafted Collection, this fragrance celebrates artisanal craftsmanship from scent to silhouette, pairing a handblown bottle with a striking granite cap.

Tom Ford Taormina Orange eau de parfum, £230 (Image: Provided)

We’ve already sung our praises for the latest citrus blend in Tom Ford’s line-up, but it bears repeating. Sicilian coastal orange groves are bottled in all their sun-soaked glory, with vibrant citrus notes balanced by earthy patchouli and oakmoss for a rugged, masculine edge. Fresh yet grounded, it’s the kind of scent that feels like a Mediterranean escape – no plane ticket required.

L’Entropiste White Blood eau de parfum, £185 (Image: Provided)

While citrus might be the note most associated with hot summer days, this juicy floral offers a softer, sweeter alternative. Reminiscent of chilled elderflower cordial, it’s light, bright and quietly addictive, with notes of starfruit and pink lotus adding a delicate sweetness. The result is a soft, airy blend that lingers like blossoms drifting through a balmy breeze.

Gant Ivy eau de toilette, £65 (Image: Provided)

Fresh doesn’t have to mean floral or citrus, and Gant proves it. This scent leans into a nostalgically masculine, just-stepped-out-of-the-shower feel, with green ivy as the hero note, giving the fragrance its name. Earthy pepper and patchouli add depth and warmth, creating a clean yet grounded blend that feels effortlessly timeless.

19-69 Capri eau de parfum, £165 (Image: Provided)

Nothing is more transportive than a great scent, and Capri delivers exactly that. Inspired by Le Mépris, it captures the effortless glamour of the Mediterranean, where bright citrus notes collide with warm spices like pink pepper and cardamom. A smooth, marine ambroxan base adds a sun-warmed, skin-like finish, evoking salty air, golden light and endless coastal horizons.

Roja Isola Travel Collection, £175 (Image: Provided)

Of course, if you can’t settle on just one island-inspired fragrance to see you through peak summer, Roja, founded by Attitude 101 trailblazer Roja Dove, has you covered with the Isola Collection travel set. Featuring four fragrances inspired by different kinds of resort escapes, it offers something for every mood, whether you’re after fresh, fruity, floral or oceanic.