Meet the hot cast of Romeo Beckham’s new gay Tennis drama, Forty Love

Romeo Beckham made headlines following the announcement that he will be making his acting debut in an upcoming gay tennis film, Forty Love.

He joins a cast led by Paul Kircher, best known for The Animal Kingdom, alongside Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve.

The film is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and is expected to be “as exhilarating as it is destabilising”.

What is Forty Love, starring Romeo Beckham, about?

According to plot details released by distributor Studiocanal, the film follows Sacha Gallo, a young tennis star whose life has revolved around the sport since childhood. Trained by his father and focused on winning a major tournament in Paris, Sacha’s ambitions are complicated by the arrival of a new rival, played by Beckham.

The official synopsis states: “For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature – love.

“A force as exhilarating as it is destabilising – and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.”

The lead actors include:

Paul Kircher

Paul Kircher (Image: Gabriel Hutchinson/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Paul Kircher is a highly acclaimed French actor who has gained international recognition for his coming-of-age roles. Like Beckham, he also made his screen debut in a queer role. He made his professional acting debut in Winter Boy (2022), playing a 17-year-old gay teen who navigates his sexuality as both a physical and psychological means of processing the sudden death of his father. He later starred in The Animal Kingdom (2023) and the queer drama And Their Children After Them (2024).

Romeo Beckham

While Romeo Beckham has spent much of the past two years building a profile in the fashion industry, Forty Love represents his first screen acting credit. The son of David and Victoria Beckham initially pursued a football career, spending time within the academies of Arsenal, Inter Miami and Brentford before focusing on modelling. Beckham has become a regular presence on international runways, walking for brands including Balenciaga, Versace and Burberry. Earlier this year he made his debut at the Met Gala as a guest of Burberry.

Benjamin Voisin

Benjamin Voisin (Image: LucaFazPhoto/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Like Beckham, Benjamin Voisin’s acting debut also saw him take on a queer role, first with François Ozon’s 2020 queer romance Summer of 85 (Été 85). Since then, he’s become a staple in the genre, appearing in titles such as The Stranger (2026) and Forty Love (2026). He’s also widely regarded as a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ community, thanks to his commitment to telling authentic queer stories on screen.

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve (Image: Martin Kraft/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Catherine Fabienne Dorléac, better known as Catherine Deneuve, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s great screen icons. In a career spanning nearly 70 years, she made her film debut as a teenager in a small role in André Hunebelle’s Les Collégiennes (1957), before going on to international acclaim with Jacques Demy’s romantic musical classic The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964). With well over 130 films to her name, she is a stable in French cinema. Deneuve has also amassed a devoted LGBTQ+ following, thanks to her role as a bisexual vampire in The Hunger (1983).

Guillaume Canet

Guillaume Canet (Image: Gilzetbase/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

French actor, film director and screenwriter Guillaume Canet first rose to prominence on stage in La Ville dont le prince est un enfant (1994), before moving to film in 1997 with his breakthrough role in the thriller Barracuda. After two decades in the industry, he finally earned major acting recognition in 2015 for his chilling turn as a serial killer in Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart (2014). Behind the camera, Canet has proved just as talented, directing films such as Tell No One (2006) and Little White Lies (2010), cementing his reputation in French cinema.

Vincent Lacoste

Vincent Lacoste (Image: Harald Krichel/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

César Award–winning actor Vincent Lacoste is no stranger to queer cinema, having appeared in LGBTQ+ storytelling on screen. Most notably he portrayed a young bisexual film student navigating love, loss and self-discovery in Christophe Honoré’s Sorry Angel (2018).

A French theatrical release for Forty Love is currently scheduled for 25 November 2026, while international release plans have yet to be announced.