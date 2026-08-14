C**k Destroyer Rebecca More fronts new queer series Best Sex Ever in exclusive images

Rebecca More is returning to screens with her new series Best Sex Ever, which will see queer people from across the UK open up about their most memorable sexual experiences.

The 2026 series marks More’s return to television following her appearance on Slag Wars: The Next Destroyer in 2024, the second season of the franchise she previously co-hosted with the late Sophie Anderson, who died in 2023.

Each episode of Best Sex Ever will focus on one guest and the story behind their most memorable or significant hook-up, exploring how the experience went on to affect their life.

Rebecca More fronts Best Sex Ever

Rebecca More in Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix) Guest on Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix) Rebecca More in Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix)

More will also share her own experiences and perspectives, while asking guests personal and emotional questions about their stories.

Filmed at More’s country manor, the series promises an intimate setting for guests to share their stories, while Best Sex Ever promises to be “as intimate and charming as it is wild and titillating”.

In other news, More shared the opening of her former co-star and friend Anderson’s memorial garden, based at her home, on social media this week.

More opens a memorial garden in memory of Sophie Anderson

Rebecca More in Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix) Guest on Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix) Guest on Best Sex Ever (Image: OUTflix)

Alongside a video of herself dressed in pink at the event, she wrote: “I am so delighted to have completed Sophie’s Serenity Memorial Garden and to have shared such a beautiful day celebrating Sophie as we knew and loved her.”

“After nearly a year of planning, building and pouring my heart into this space, seeing it finally open was incredibly emotional. So many wonderful friends joined me, and the garden was filled with love, laughter, memories and an overwhelming sense of peace.”

Guests were seen dressed in pink and sipping from penis-shaped straws in memory of the late adult performer-turned-gay icon.

Best Sex Ever premieres on 16 September 2026 on OUTflix in the UK.