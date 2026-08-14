Caitlyn Jenner backs trans mockery on Fox News as she weighs in on WNBA row

Caitlyn Jenner has weighed in on the recent debate over trans women in women’s basketball, arguing for a biological-sex-based approach despite being trans herself.

The conversation was first brought into the spotlight by viral WNBA player Sophie Cunningham last month, who told ESPN that it is “common sense” to keep transgender women out of women’s sport.

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges the trans debate

Following the comments, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to the relevant teams addressing the issue, although she had not yet reached a conclusion.

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote in the memo, obtained by The Associated Press.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

Jenner supports Royce White and Enes Kanter

Jenner’s stance on the issue became clear while appearing on Fox News @ Night this week, where she followed a video from former NBA player Royce White satirising the WNBA’s gender policies.

“I never knew I could be a woman. I trusted the science. Now, it would appear, I’m a sometimes-identifying Black transgender lesbian,” White said.

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom also joined in on the stunt, with the pair claiming they were eligible to enter the WNBA draft.

Jenner supported their mockery, telling Fox News: “They’re showing the hypocrisy of what’s going on out there in the WNBA.”

“XX, you’re in; XY, you’re out. It’s that simple” – Jenner agreeing that trans women should be excluded from women’s basketball

Addressing Cathy directly, the former Olympian said: “XX, you’re in; XY, you’re out. It’s that simple.”

It is worth noting, that while XX and XY are the most common chromosomal patterns associated with female and male sex, chromosomes do not always correspond so neatly to a person’s sex characteristics. Intersex variations exist.

“We have to protect women’s sports,” said Jenner. “Title IX was one of the greatest legislations – and it was over 50 years ago – for women’s equality having to be in sports.”

This is not the first time Jenner has expressed the same view, having previously said she thinks trans girls should not participate in school sports.

Jenner supports Donald Trump

Speaking with TMZ in 2021, the 71-year-old said: “I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect

Jenner’s stance echos those of president Donald Trump, whom she has continued to show support for since he ran in 2016.