LGB Alliance CEO backs GB News despite Ofcom investigations

Kate Barker-Mawjee, the CEO of gender-critical group LGB Alliance, has spoken out in support of GB News following Ofcom opening two investigations into recent controversial broadcasts.

This week, Ofcom’s latest Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin confirmed that both programmes are now subject to Standards investigations.

The development comes after Ofcom received a reported 15,000 complaints about comments made by Syntyche Djunga, also known as Based and Bougie, on The Saturday Five in June, and Catholic commentator Caroline Farrow on Alex Armstrong Tonight in July.

Why is GB News under fire?

Djunga made harmful claims about gay couples, alleging they were more prone to domestic abuse against each other, as well as child sexual abuse.

The second case featured Farrow making harmful claims about the LGBTQ+ community following Pride in London 2026, likening LGBTQ+ people with “unhealthy kinks and quirks” to “paedophiles”.

Following Ofcom’s decision to open the investigations into GB News, Barker-Mawjee of LGB Alliance showed her support for the broadcaster.

Kate Barker-Mawjee from LGB Alliance says GB News champions lesbians, gay men and bisexuals

GB News has consistently championed the rights of lesbians, gay men and bisexuals. They are right to call out the homophobia of the straight TQ+ movement. https://t.co/DEJxsHDVrZ — Kate Barker-Mawjee (@KateBMwriting) August 10, 2026

“GB News has consistently championed the rights of lesbians, gay men and bisexuals. They are right to call out the homophobia of the straight TQ+ movement,” Barker-Mawjee wrote on X.

In response to the investigation, a GB News spokesperson said: “These investigations have been the subject of an orchestrated campaign against GB News.”

“As a regulated broadcaster, GB News takes its regulatory obligations seriously and complies fully with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.”

“We intend to robustly defend these investigations” – GB News speaking out on Ofcom development

The statement continued: “GB News is Britain’s number one news channel and has proudly occupied this position for the last 12 months. We intend to robustly defend these investigations.”

Spearheading the campaign against GB News is journalist Liam Rondi, who has spent several weeks gathering information to share with the community.

He has been supported by the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and others.

A campaign led by Bimini helped drive complaints about the Alex Armstrong Tonight broadcast, with the star celebrating what they described as a record number of direct complaints to Ofcom about a single GB News broadcast.