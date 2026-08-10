Ofcom opens two investigations into GB News over alleged homophobic rhetoric

Ofcom has announced two investigations into GB News following thousands of complaints over comments concerning LGBTQ+ people.

The action comes after comments made by Syntyche Djunga, also known as Based and Bougie, on The Saturday Five in June, and Catholic commentator Caroline Farrow on Alex Armstrong Tonight in July.

Ofcom’s latest Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin confirms that both programmes are now subject to Standards investigations.

Ofcom opens investigations into two GB News broadcasts

The investigation into The Saturday Five relates to its 20 June 2026 broadcast, while the Alex Armstrong Tonight investigation concerns the 5 July edition.

Good Law Project said its complaint about Alex Armstrong Tonight had helped lead to the formal investigation, with more than 12,000 members of the public submitting complaints about the broadcast.

A further 3,000 complaints were made about The Saturday Five, following campaigns by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini and influencer Liam Rondi, according to the organisation.

GB News guest accused gay men of being more likely to abuse children

Case one takes us back to June. While discussing the sexual abuse and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey in 2023, Djunga claimed: “Gay men and gay couples are more prone to not only domestic abuse amongst each other, but child sexual assault with their adopted children.”

She also claimed that gay men were more prone to “sexual deviancy”, saying that “the statistics are out there” and had “been proven time and time again”.

The comments prompted a backlash, with campaigners accusing GB News of giving a platform to harmful stereotypes about LGBTQ+ people.

Good Law Project said its complaint argued that the statements were “blatantly homophobic” and had “the effect of promoting hate towards the LGBTQ+ community”.

Caroline Farrow criticised Pride in London as “very sexualised” on GB News

Case two featured Farrow in a discussion with Liberal Democrat councillor Mathew Hulbert, chaired by publicly gay presenter Alex Armstrong.

The programme was flagged to Ofcom after Farrow made controversial comments about whether Pride events are suitable for children.

Following Pride in London 2026, she described the event as a “very sexualised display”.

“I think the problem that Pride has is [that it’s] not about gay rights. It has become about celebrating every single sexuality that isn’t heterosexuality,” said Farrow.

“Including some very bizarre and unhealthy kinks and quirks, you know, like furries and bestiality, and even minor-attracted, they call themselves minor-attracted. You know, paedophiles.”

Good Law Project says 15,000 people complained to Ofcom

Armstrong pushed back, saying: “I don’t think [Pride] was full of paedophiles and everything.”

Good Law Project says 15,000 members of the public complained to Ofcom about the two broadcasts.

The figure comprises more than 12,000 complaints about Alex Armstrong Tonight and a further 3,000 about The Saturday Five, according to the organisation.

Liam Rondi helped drive complaints against GB News

Spearheading the campaign against GB News is journalist Liam Rondi, who has spent several weeks gathering information to share with the community.

He has been supported by the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and others.

A campaign led by Bimini helped drive complaints about the Alex Armstrong Tonight broadcast, with the star celebrating what they described as a record number of direct complaints to Ofcom about a single GB News broadcast.

Has Ofcom investigated GB News over anti-LGBTQ+ comments before?

This is not the first time Ofcom has been called to take action against GB News for airing hateful anti-LGBTQ+ speech.

In 2025 the UK’s media regulator found that the conservative channel breached its Broadcasting Code in January, when Josh Howie compared LGBTQ+ people to child abusers during his opinion show Headliners.

The incident came after Howie referenced a quote from Episcopalian bishop Mariann Budde, who had urged US president Donald Trump to “show mercy” to queer people. Howie added: “I just want to say that that includes paedos.”

Despite the remarks sparking more than 71,500 complaints to the regulator, GB News did not face any sanctions from Ofcom.

Attitude has contacted GB News for comment.