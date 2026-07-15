GB News receives more than 9,300 Ofcom complaints over guest’s anti-Pride remarks

GB News has received more than 9,300 complaints to Ofcom after comments made during a discussion about Pride on Alex Armstrong Tonight.

The media regulator confirmed that 9,058 complaints were submitted during the past week, bringing the total number relating to the 5 July programme to 9,315.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Complaints related to comments from contributor Caroline Farrow during a discussion about Pride.” The regulator has not announced whether it will launch a formal investigation.

What did Caroline Farrow say about Pride in London on GB News?

The programme featured gay presenter Alex Armstrong alongside Liberal Democrat councillor Mathew Hulbert and Catholic commentator Caroline Farrow in a debate about whether Pride events are suitable for children.

During the discussion, Farrow described Pride in London, which had taken place the previous day, as a “very sexualised display”. She added: “I think the problem that Pride has is [that it’s] not about gay rights. It has become about celebrating every single sexuality that isn’t heterosexuality.”

She continued: “Including some very bizarre and unhealthy kinks and quirks, you know, like furries and bestiality, and even minor-attracted, they call themselves minor-attracted. You know, paedophiles.”

Armstrong challenged the remarks during the broadcast, telling viewers: “I went to Pride last year and filmed it for GB News. Actually, I would say the overwhelming amount of people at Pride were there for good reasons. I don’t think it was full of paedophiles and everything, I’m sure there are nefarious people.”

“They were her own views, and do not reflect the views or editorial position of GB News” – Alex Armstrong on Farrow’s remarks

Following criticism of the segment, GB News said the comments represented Farrow’s personal views rather than those of the broadcaster.

Armstrong also addressed the controversy during the following week’s edition of his programme, reiterating he “fundamentally rejects” the suggestion that Pride is linked to paedophilia.

He said: “Comments made by guests last weekend conflated gay pride with the celebration of paedophilia. This is an age-old gay trope that’s been used over a number of years to demonise and slander gay people. And as I said to the guest during that segment, it is a statement I fundamentally reject and have not witnessed when attending Pride myself.”

Armstrong added that he continues to believe Pride is not suitable for children, but said the comments made by his guest “had no place in that discussion” and were “lazy and offensive arguments” that did not reflect his own views.

Farrow, a mother of five, has previously been accused of misgendering transgender lawyer Stephanie Hayden, with a judge ruling that she “crossed the line”.

GB News’s previous Ofcom complaints

This is not the first time Ofcom has been called to take action against broadcaster GB News for airing hateful anti-LGBTQ+ speech.

In 2025 the UK’s media regulator found that the conservative channel breached its Broadcasting Code in January, when Josh Howie compared LGBTQ+ people to child abusers during his opinion show Headliners.

The incident came after Howie referenced a quote from Episcopalian bishop Mariann Budde, who had urged US president Donald Trump to “show mercy” to queer people. Howie added: “I just want to say that that includes paedos.”

Despite the remarks sparking more than 71,500 complaints to the regulator, GB News did not face any sanctions from Ofcom.