Canadian actor Callan Potter has shared a photo of hockey skates amid filming for Heated Rivalry season two, which is believed to have begun yesterday (10 August).

The star appeared in season 1 as Hayden Pike, Shane Hollander’s (Hudson Williams) closest confidant and loyal best friend on the hockey team.

His Instagram Story, shared yesterday, comes as filming for Heated Rivalry begins in Toronto, with several other actors also spotted around the area.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie spotted in Toronto

Leading actors Williams and Connor Storrie have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Shane and Ilya Rozanov, picking up roughly ten years after their romance began, based on Rachel Reid’s The Long Game.

Heated Rivalry season 2 will run alongside Reid’s Role Model storyline, featuring new cast members Justice Smith as Harris Drover, an openly gay social media manager for the ice hockey team the Ottawa Centaurs, and Charlie Gillespie as closeted bully-turned-lover Troy Barrett.

Following his social media post, fans expect Potter to reprise his role alongside Williams, as his character appears in The Long Game novel.

Hayden Pike’s role in Rachel Reid’s The Long Game

Callan Potter shares behind-the-scenes photo from Heated Rivalry season 2 filming (Image: Instagram/cal_potter)

Hayden is described as one of the few people who knows about Shane’s sexuality before any of his other teammates, and remains friends with him throughout their adulthood.

Following the release of season 1, Potter spoke to Digital Spy about working with Hudson on set.

“Hudson is amazing! He is so fun and so charismatic. I love that guy! He is such a lovely dude, he’s so funny, and great to talk to,” he said.

“We had a great time on set. It’s so awesome to watch him get the recognition that he deserves because he worked his ass off on that show,” Potter said. “I’m so happy for him. I’m objectively so proud and happy for his success.”

Heated Rivalry season is scheduled for an April 2027 release via Sky in the UK.