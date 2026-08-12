Angelina Jolie’s brother James Haven opens up in first interview since coming out

James Haven, brother of Angelina Jolie, has said he feels like a “new person” since publicly coming out as gay earlier this month.

Haven first spoke about his sexuality during a Substack livestream last Thursday (6 August), in conversation with his ex-wife and close friend, Romi Imbelli.

“I’m gay. I’m a lot of things,” he declared, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I want to actually live a life” – James Haven on coming out as gay

Now, Haven has given his first in-depth interview since publicly coming out, appearing on Jon Dean’s All Out podcast alongside Imbelli.

At 53, he says he feels better for no longer withholding his sexuality from the world. “If you know you are, but you can’t say it, you’re hurting every day,” he said.

He explained: “I want a life now. I want to actually live a life. I want to be happy… I’m not hiding anymore.”

Jon Voight’s reaction to Haven’s coming out

Despite feeling more accepting of himself, he stressed that coming out hasn’t changed who he is inside. “When you come out, you’re not a new person, you’re who you’ve always been. You’re just showing who you really were always.”

The response from family members has so far been positive, including from his father, Jon Voight, with whom Haven says he has come a long way since his “difficult” childhood.

After attempts to phone his father, Haven eventually wrote to him and received a phone call back. “’So, I finally know who you are,’” Voight said.

Recalling the positive conversation, Haven said: “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

“I’m sure she’s very proud of me” – Haven on Angelina Jolie

Jolie is yet to speak to Haven following his public coming-out announcement, though he expects she will be supportive. “I think she’s always wondered without saying anything.”

“I’m sure she’s very proud of me,” said Haven. “And I look forward to, you know, seeing what she has to say in person.”

The siblings were born two years apart, with Haven being the older of the two. They are the children of Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand.