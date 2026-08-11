RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8 cast stuns in first-look images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced the cast for season 8, which will land on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three this autumn, featuring twelve new queens competing for the crown.

The series will run for 10 weeks, featuring a range of familiar mini and maxi challenges designed to test the contestants’ charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

The winner will receive a £25,000 cash prize, as well as the crown and title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Returning to the show is head judge Mama Ru, alongside regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, with various celebrity guests also joining the panel throughout the competition.

Now, for the moment you’ve all been waiting for…

The cast of Drag Race UK season 8:

Coral-Hole Mandi

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 27

From: Belfast

About: Self-titled the “Bikini Bottom Bimbo” of Belfast, Coral-Hole Mandi is feeling “lit to the tit” about entering the competition. With a background in marine biology, her drag encompasses the ocean, from swamp witch to mermaid. “I’m an all-rounder and I’m gonna be memorable,” says Mandi. Only time will tell.

Flesh

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 25

From: London

About: From the Soho Heavenly family itself, Flesh is ready to rattle some bones this season. With the mindset that “pain is pleasure, beauty is pain”, this 25-year-old is all about “colour, silhouette and textiles”. “I think I’m the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar because, first of all, look at me.”

Ky Kelly

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 42

From: Staffordshire

About: 42 years young, singing comedy diva Ky Kelly is a veteran of the cabaret scene. With nearly 16 years of experience performing up and down the country, on cruise ships and in musical theatre, she is ready to “bring it” to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Mocha

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 26

From: Essex

About: “Just like the coffee, I’ll give you the runs.” Mocha was born in Essex before moving to Brixton, where she now works the London scene. Though she may only be 26, Mocha has ten years of experience under her wig.

Paris Baby

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 27

From: Hastings

About: “There is nobody else in the UK who can do what I do. I can perform 60 numbers back-to-back, as long as I’ve got my wind machine.” From Hastings comes the self-titled “British Bajan Barbie”, Paris Baby. With a flair for fierce performance and family roots in Barbados, she takes inspiration from some of the greats, such as TLC, Destiny’s Child and the early 2000s. She says she loves the “female villainous energy”… watch out, girls, Baby means business.

Tequila Thirst

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 39

From: London

About: Did someone say tequila?! Tequila Thirst is “a ray of sunshine who cannot be suppressed.” The Vietnamese North Londoner has experience hosting, singing and dancing. On her very first day in drag, she won her very first lip-sync “and discovered a new power!” She says entering RuPaul’s Drag Race UK feels like a dream come true!

Alik

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 29

From: Brighton

About: Here to smash the Brighton RuPaul’s Drag Race UK curse is Alik. She is entering the competition with a vengeance, attempting to redeem her partner, Scaredy Kat, from season one. “This is their redemption, living vicariously through me. So, Ru, come on, just put the crown on me now!”

Anita Piss

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 37

From: Birmingham

About: From the dark, subversive drag scene in East London to making it golden shower in Birmingham, Anita Piss enters the competition. “Anita Piss felt natural to me, because it is natural! We all need to go, and it’s the best feeling when you just have!” With a love for fashion, she blends her mixed Jamaican heritage into her drag, “to look glamorous and truly amazing”!

The Delta Quadrant

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 32

From: Darlington

About: “I’m the industrial doyenne from Darlington and the Deborah Meaden of drag, and in case you didn’t know, I am your new boss!” Move over, Drag Race – the competition has just found its self-titled “CEO”. With a love for power dressing and her signature bob, The Delta Quadrant is the manager no Karen wants to mess with.

Naya Thorn

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 24

From: Dudley

About: “I am an Aquarius, fully thorned and prickly.” Starting her drag journey in Liverpool, Naya Thorn has been honing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the past five years, taking her to Manchester and now to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. With a competitive side, Thorn says she isn’t afraid of getting in the way of her sisters in the Werkroom. “I think I should be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar because I strive to be perfection. I’m giving you everything.”

Lucky Roy Singh

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 36

From: Manchester

About: “I’m the first South Asian queen on Drag Race UK, so get into it, baby.” From Manchester, the self-titled “Bollywood Punjabi diva” is bringing the spice to the competition. “I think you’d be stupid not to play dirty. I always lead with love and kindness, but at the same time, there’s a crown in sight and I’ve got to go for it!”

ma_danni_x

(Image: BBC / World Of Wonder / Nick Strasburg)

Age: 48

From: The Wirral

About: “I’m bringing a lot of zest, a lot of energy, and a lot of fire.” With 28 years of experience, starting at the famous Madame JoJo’s in Soho, Ma_Danni_X is bringing her West London flair to the competition. Having worked with the likes of Cliff Richard, Ruby Wax, Lily Savage, George Michael, Samantha Fox, Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden… how will she fare with RuPaul?

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8 is available to stream now on BBCiPlayer. As of writing, there is no official release date for the first episode of the competition.