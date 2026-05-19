Man suspected of killing transgender university student charged with first-degree murder

Christopher Leahy has been charged with first-degree murder over the fatal stabbing of transgender University of Washington student Juniper Blessing.

Leahy surrendered to police on 13 May, three days after Blessing was found dead in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court off-campus apartment complex on 10 May.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Blessing had been stabbed “over 40 times”. Prosecutors alleged her killer acted “with premeditated intent.”

Seattle Police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Juniper Blessing

Seattle Police Detective Eric Muñoz told NBC at the time that the victim was “believed to be a 19-year-old transgender female”, later identified by next of kin as Blessing.

An emergency alert sent to residents during the incident instructed students to stay inside and lock their doors and windows while police searched the area. The warning was later lifted, though officers continued their investigation overnight.

Following the fatal stabbing, CCTV footage was released to help officials identify the killer. Leahy’s brother later identified a suspect as his 31-year-old sibling.

Official Casey McNerthney said Christopher Leahy attempted to access other University of Washington campus sites

Casey McNerthney from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told the local ABC affiliate that Leahy was seen trying to access another campus site.

“Police indicate that there were attempts by the defendant to try to enter private homes in Ravenna in the days before the homicide,” said McNerthney.

“There was at least one other campus building that police say he attempted to get into before the death of Juniper on the 10th.”

“In order to prove a hate crime, you’ve got to show motivation” – McNerthney said they cannot prove Blessing’s murder was a hate crime

Leahy’s parents were with him when he surrendered to Bellevue authorities at around 10:20pm last Wednesday night.

As per KOMO News, prosecutors currently say there is no evidence the killing was a hate crime: “In order to prove a hate crime, you’ve got to show motivation, but what it appears is that this victim was picked at random,” said McNerthney.

Following Blessing’s death, University of Washington president Robert Jones said he wanted to offer his “deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night”.

“Juniper was a beautiful human” – Blessing’s family issuing a statement following her passing

Blessing’s family issued a statement following her death: “Today and every day, we remain focused on our Juniper, whose loving spirit has no bounds,” they said, reported by Them.

“Juniper was a beautiful human being with a heart full of love, tolerance, talent, determination and intellectual curiosity that was a light in our world and to the world at large.”