Blue Film: Kieron Moore’s gay fin-dom character ‘an amalgamation of porn stars I’ve watched’, says director

Kieron Moore has discussed playing a financial dominator in polarising new movie Blue Film, saying in his new Attitude cover interview: “Pay pig was not a term I was unaware of!”

The star plays camboy in crisis Aaron Eagle in the new film, which sees the gay porn star’s aggressive image crack when he turns up to shoot a scene, only to find the person who’s booked him is his former high school English teacher.

(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

Further explaining his insights into the character, Boots star Kieron says he has “friends who sell belongings,” adding of masochistic kinks: “I understand it on an intrinsically human level. Sometimes we want permission for the way we feel about ourselves. Rather than uplifting, some want to be diminished.”

“I get the most insane DMs you’ve ever seen” – Kieron Moore

Moore, whose screen credits also include Masters of the Air and Vampire Academy, went on to say of the hyper-masculine bully cadet Slovacek he played in Boots: “I think Slovacek would be fascinated about how Aaron makes money. ‘You use people online and get money for it?! I’m doing it for free!’”

(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

He added: “I get the most insane DMs you’ve ever seen – post-Boots, they went through the roof.”

“[By then], I’d already shot Aaron, so this world that might’ve been semi-alien to me, I was more aware of.”

(Image: Attitude/Bartek Szmigulski)

Blue Film co-stars House of Cards star Reed Birney as convicted child sex offender Hank.

Director Elliot Tuttle meanwhile told Attitude of Blue Film: “[Aaron is] an amalgamation of many porn stars I’ve watched over the years,” along with “my experience as a young gay man written in. Feelings I’ve had, instability I’ve felt.”

Blue Film is out 8 May in the USA. Coming to the UK soon

Read the full interview in the Attitude May/June 2026 issue, available in print and on digital platforms including Apple News+ and the Attitude app.