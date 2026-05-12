University of Washington trans student is stabbed to death as police hunt suspect

Police are hunting for a suspect after a transgender University of Washington student was stabbed to death at an off-campus housing complex.

Officers were called to the Nordheim Court Apartments shortly after 10pm on Sunday (10 May) following reports that a 19-year-old woman had been attacked inside a laundry room. Emergency responders attempted CPR at the scene, but the student died from her injuries.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. University of Washington spokesperson Victor Balta told USA Today that her name would not be released until next of kin had been notified.

What happened to the University of Washington trans student?

An emergency alert sent to residents during the incident instructed students to stay inside and lock their doors and windows while police searched the area. The shelter-in-place warning was later lifted, though officers continued their investigation overnight.

Seattle Police described the suspect as a Black man aged between 25 and 30, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, with a slim build, black hair and a beard. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt and a dark vest.

Seattle Police Department detective Eric Munox told KOMO News: “This individual just committed a homicide; they should be considered armed and dangerous. If we can provide more information to the public, we will. We don’t believe at this point anyone else is at risk; however, this is still an armed and dangerous homicide suspect. It’s important we catch them and bring them to justice as fast as we can.”

University of Washington president Robert Jones said he wanted to offer his “deepest sympathies and condolences”

The Nordheim Court complex, located north-west of the university’s main campus, is affiliated with the University of Washington and houses students and staff. Residents told local media that access to the buildings requires a phone-operated entry system.

In a statement released yesterday, University of Washington president Robert Jones said he wanted to offer his “deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night”.

Jones added: “There are no words that can express the profound loss of a student.

“While investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive, I want to recognise that when violence affects a trans person it can be especially worrying to our LGBTQIA+ community members.”

Local residents have been asked to contact police if they witnessed the incident or saw anyone matching the suspect description near the apartment complex on Sunday night.