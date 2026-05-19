Superstar stylist Harry Lambert teaches us how to hunt designer vintage like a pro

Few tastemakers define fashion quite like Harry Lambert. Trusted by Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, he moves effortlessly from front-row styling to producing standout Vogue editorials.

Now, he’s providing his expert insight to eBay’s Watchlist Spring/Summer 2026, a trend report tracking what millions are buying, selling, and searching.

eBay Watchlist Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Watchlist Spring/Summer 2026

As the premier barometer of resale trends, the Watchlist draws on data from 136 million active buyers and 2.5 billion listings. “Resale is no longer orbiting the fashion cycle, but embedded within it,” notes eBay’s resident stylist Brie Welch, pointing to a shift where past and present move in tandem.

For Lambert, that mindset is second nature. “I always have a hit list of things I really love,” he says. “Go-to brands I’m passionate about.” That list is part nostalgia, part strategy.

He recalls missing out on Prada’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection early in his career – “I remember being an assistant who couldn’t afford it” – and now tracks down those once-unattainable pieces through saved searches and alerts. “Every couple of days, new pieces drop,” he adds. “You just have to be ready.”

That mix of patience and instinct feeds directly into his work. From sourcing vintage Puerto Rico T-shirts for a Bad Bunny shoot – later resold for charity – to picking up everything from designer bags to party props, eBay has become a tool as much as a marketplace. “I use it for everything,” he says. “Luxury, but also the smallest details for editorials.”

“When they brought back the Phantom bag, I went straight to eBay” – Harry Lambert

The Watchlist reflects this broadening approach. Heritage luxury continues to dominate demand, with Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry among the most globally sold brands, while Dior sees renewed momentum following Jonathan Anderson’s appointment as creative director.

Luxury Trends

For Lambert, shifts in luxury fashion, including Michael Rider’s debut collection for Celine, mark moments of cultural resonance that often spark renewed interest in archival pieces like the Phantom tote.

“When they brought back the Phantom bag, I went straight to eBay,” he says. The watchlist reflects this with archive designs like the Balenciaga Le City bag climbing 25% in searches.

At the same time, the resale cycle is accelerating: listings for labels like Brioni and Rhude have surged, signalling how quickly coveted pieces now move from retail to resale.

Crucially, value is rising too. Average sale prices for brands such as Rodarte and Raf Simons have spiked dramatically, reinforcing the idea that archival and emerging design alike are increasingly viewed as investments.

Elsewhere, statement pieces are driving search behaviour, from Alaïa ballet flats to feathered detailing, while a shift towards “imperfect” dressing has boosted demand for relaxed, offbeat silhouettes like Levi’s bootcut jeans and Balenciaga’s City bag.

Lambert’s own finds mirror this blend of rarity and intuition. He points to a leopard-print Loewe Puzzle bag with shearling – “people always think it’s from a new collection” – as well as a studded Prada shirt that travels everywhere with him.

True Vintage

Then there are deeper cuts: a vintage suit from 70s label Granny Takes a Trip, or a rare shirt by London-based Workers of Freedom. “Sometimes it’s just random things I see,” he says. “That’s the fun of it.”

If the Watchlist maps the market, Lambert embodies its appeal. His approach captures a moment where resale is less about nostalgia and more about discovery. In a landscape where trends are constantly being remixed, the hunt itself has become the point.

Get the trend breakdown at eBay.com.