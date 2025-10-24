Trans Pride Manchester condemns Manchester Pride liquidation as it takes over as the city’s biggest Pride event

Trans Pride Manchester has condemned the liquidation of Manchester Pride, announced this week (22 October), as it claims to take over as the city’s biggest Pride event.

On Tuesday, Manchester Pride began the process of voluntary liquidation due to financial strain, delays in payments to suppliers and artists, and redundancies.

In light of this, Trans Pride MCR has taken on a new board of directors from an outpouring of community support, a U-turn from earlier this year when the organisation was at risk of ending due to staffing.

“We deserve Pride that is accountable to the people who built it” – Trans Pride Manchester condemning sponsor lead Manchester Pride

The new board of directors of the independent, community-led event have issued a statement, speaking out on the recent news and claims against Manchester Pride.

“Manchester’s LGBTQIA+ community deserves better,” said the board in a statement. “We deserve Pride that is accountable to the people who built it, not to sponsors, not to shareholders, but to us.”

They highlighted a new wave of community and trust: “Now is the time to come together for local groups, organisers, and individuals to work together on developing a sustainable, community-centred future for pride movements in our city.”

“The end of Manchester Pride is by no means the end of Pride in Manchester” – Trans Pride Manchester continuing Pride in the city

Encouraging more people to help take part, the release added: “If you have ideas for the future of Manchester’s Pride movement, want to collaborate with Trans Pride Manchester, or simply wish to connect and reflect, we’d love to hear from you,” they said.

“The end of Manchester Pride is by no means the end of Pride in Manchester. It’s our opportunity to reclaim it.”

In a statement issued yesterday (23 October), Manchester Pride highlighted the work it had done for the community over the last four decades. “We hope and believe that this leaves a positive and lasting legacy for the pride movement in Greater Manchester,” they said.

Manchester Pride celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. Founded in 1985 and registered as a charity in 2007, the festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually and has hosted major performers including Olly Alexander, Leigh-Anne, and Nelly Furtado.

“I’m losing out on over £3,000 of unpaid invoices” – Banksie on their lost fees due to Manchester Pride’s liquidation

As well as these familiar names, drag kings and queens and performers alike were booked and busy for the event, though concerns over payments this Manchester Pride skyrocketed.

Some had 60-day terms, while others, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Banksie, had 31-day terms that have now expired. Speaking in an opinion piece in the Metro, they said: “It’s devastating. I’m losing out on over £3,000 of unpaid invoices.”

Now Trans Pride Manchester takes the city’s lead Pride event baton, with an attendance of over 8,000 people this year. Trans Pride Manchester 2026 is scheduled for 1 August 2026.