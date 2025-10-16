Manchester Pride reportedly set to enter administration as performers claim they’re owed thousands

Manchester Pride Ltd, the charity responsible for organising the city’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration, is said to be preparing to enter administration.

Two individuals with direct knowledge of the situation have claimed the company can no longer pay its outstanding bills.

The development follows mounting frustration from artists and performers who took part in August’s festival. On Tuesday morning, a collective letter was sent to Pride’s organisers raising concerns over unpaid fees. The letter said contributors had been met with “automated replies, contradictions, and shifting expectations” and that the organisation had failed to meet its 30-day payment terms.

Manchester Pride Ltd is now expected to begin formal administration proceedings

It continued: “This isn’t just an administrative failure – it’s a breach of trust and legality.” Some of those affected told the publication they have struggled to cover rent and household expenses as a result.

Sources told Manchester outlet The Mill the charity has spent recent months seeking new funding streams, but has been unable to secure the money needed to remain solvent. Two people familiar with the situation said the charity is now expected to begin formal administration proceedings.

Financial documents from 2023 show the organisation was already in difficulty before this year’s event. Despite generating £2.7 million in income, Manchester Pride Ltd posted a £467,000 loss that year – nearly matching its deficit in 2020, the height of the pandemic. The figures left it with negative funds of £356,000, its weakest position in a decade.

Accounts for 2024 are not yet due, but notes in the 2023 filing reveal trustees had expressed concern over the charity’s ability to continue operating. The board said it had made “appropriate enquiries” into whether Manchester Pride Ltd was still a going concern.

Registered as both a company and a charity, Manchester Pride Ltd has previously faced criticism for moving away from its campaigning roots and adopting a more commercial approach. It also runs a subsidiary, Manchester Pride Events, which operates as a non-profit.

2025 headliners included Leigh-Anne, Billy Porter, Olly Alexander and Nelly Furtado

The festival typically attracts crowds of more than 100,000 people to the city each summer. 2025 headliners included Leigh-Anne, Billy Porter, Olly Alexander and Nelly Furtado. Should the organisation collapse, questions will remain over how Manchester’s Pride celebrations might be staged next year.

Manchester Pride Ltd’s board of trustees said in a statement, posted to Instagram: “We recognise that there has been a period of silence from us, whilst we have taken legal and financial advice. We understand the frustration this has caused and the impact this has. Our intention is to ensure that we speak with honesty, clarity, and care as we move forward.

“Manchester Pride is currently in the process of determining the best way forward with our legal and financial advisers. The aim is to provide additional communications by Wednesday 22nd October.”

They promised to provide further information to the community, as well as stakeholders, promising staff, interns, artists, contractors and suppliers will be “heard and considered”.

“We are pausing further public comment while we focus on clear and careful communication” – a statement read

The statement continued: “The wellbeing and safety of our staff, who are all a part of the wider community is our highest priority. We ask that people treat our staff, from the CEO to the interns and volunteers, with kindness and respect. They have worked hard to deliver pride for decades and we are proud of them. It is the board that takes responsibility for our decisions based on advice and guidance, and not our staff.

“As part of this process, we will be reaching out to key stakeholders, partners, and media contacts in due course. Until then, we are pausing further public comment while we focus on clear and careful communication.

“Thank you to everyone who shows solidarity during this time. The Board of Trustees.”