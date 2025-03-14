Manchester Pride: Leigh-Anne, Olly Alexander, Billy Porter and more to perform

As festival season continues to ramp up, we’ve been blessed with another stellar line-up, this time in the form of Manchester Pride.

Taking place from 22 – 25 August, this year’s Pride celebration will see exclusive performances from a number of the country’s most beloved pop acts including former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne and current Attitude cover boy Olly Alexander.

US disco legends Sister Sledge will be in town to remind us that ‘We Are Family’, whilst Pose and Cabaret star Billy Porter will also be taking to the stage at some point over the weekend.

Also involved are N Dubz and I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa, Beyoncé collaborator Big Freedia, 90s legends Sonique and N-Trance, and Drag Race UK favourites Danny Beard and Tayce. Jodie Harsh, Samantha Mumba, B*Witched and Louisa Johnson are also on board for what is sure to be an epic weekend.

Elsewhere on the line-up you’ll find ‘Don’t Mess With My Man’ singers Booty Luv, The X Factor icon Diana Vickers, and Gok Wan.

“Manchester Pride is the city’s celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture and each year we’re challenged to respond to the diverse needs of our communities,” commented Mark Fletcher, CEO at Manchester Pride.

“Working closely with LGBTQ+ groups and collectives from Greater Manchester we’ve been able to respond to the needs of our communities in presenting a queer focussed, intentional line up of performers who will elevate and lend their support to the rich bed of LGBTQ+ performers that this city has to offer,” Fletcher went on.

“With the introduction of the new Mardi Gras event we needed to make sure that we stayed true to what Pride is about in this city. Our communities were clear that they wanted to see LGBTQ+ performers front and centre and we’re thrilled to announce a line up which serves.

“With so many stages available across the two live music based events we’re confident that there’s something for everyone; whether that be multi platinum selling pop artists, drag queen royalty or ballroom fierceness that you can expect to see at the special House of MCR Show.“

Tickets for Manchester Pride go on sale on 18 March here.