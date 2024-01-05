Man who attacked Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne sentenced

The man who attacked RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has been given a suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order.

51-year-old Alan Whitfield, who attacked The Vivienne, 31 – real name James Lee Williams – at a McDonald’s on 16 June 2023, was sentenced on Friday (5 January). In December, magistrates ruled the attack was homophobic. Whitfield pleaded guilty to assault in September.

During the attack at the Edge Lane branch in Liverpool The Vivienne was verbally and physically assaulted.

“Your behaviour was really appalling,” judge Paul Healey told Whitfied during Friday’s sentencing. “The most serious aggravating feature of the offence is the fact that it was motivated by hostility to the victim because of their sexual orientation.”

“This has caused me stress, anguish, and ongoing trauma” – The Vivienne

Healey also noted the presence of children who had to be moved out of the way, ITV reported. Due to a lack of recent and connected convictions, Whitfield was handed a 12-week jail sentence suspended for 18 months. The health of Whitfield’s mother, for whom he is the primary carer, was also taken into consideration before sentencing.

Whitfield was also given a two-year restraining order. He was also ordered to complete 12 mental health sessions and 10 days with the probation service. He was also ordered to pay £754 to The Vivienne in compensation and court costs.

In a victim personal statement read to the court The Vivienne said: “It shames me to say at the age of 31, I am now a lot more conscious that I could be attacked at any moment simply for living my life. This has caused me stress, anguish, and ongoing trauma.”

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident where Whitfield can be seen talking to The Vivienne before attacking. As reported by ITV, Whitfield commented on The Vivienne’s appearance, likening her to an Oompa Loopa.

Whitfield has maintained that he attacked after a comment about his skin from The Vivienne. ITV also reported Whitfield has been fighting cancer for 15 years and requires surgery on his face.