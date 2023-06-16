The Vivienne ‘attacked’ in McDonalds: ‘Homophobia alive and well folks’

The Vivienne has shared her horrible experience after allegedly being “attacked” in McDonalds.

The star, who was Drag Race UK’s first-ever winner in 2019, detailed the horrific incident on her social media accounts this afternoon (16 June).

She told her 156.5k followers: “Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way. Homophobia alive and well folks! [Sic].

“First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women #pieceofshit.”

Concerned followers and fans quickly responded with support and love in the comments.

The Vivienne continued to share information with those on Twitter and confirmed she’d called the police as a result.

“Police on way x,” she added in an update.

She continued shortly after: “Thank you all for you concern. The police have been great and I believe the culprit has been been found.”

In a further update, she wrote: “Huge thank you to the fantastic staff at @McDonaldsUK Edge Lane who acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises. They did everything in their power to make sure I was ok and waited for police with me.”

The Vivienne has continued her steady rise to fame after her Drag Race win.

Earlier this year, she appeared on Dancing On Ice and made herstory when she became the first-ever contestant to skate in drag.

She appeared alongside professional skater Colin Grafton, and the pair later made it to the final of the competition.

Ahead of the final back in March, she told Attitude: “Basically, everyone is in drag on Dancing On Ice anyway with the amount of costumes and rhinestones and everything.

“I’ve had parents messaging me and sending videos of their kids watching Dancing on Ice, dancing to Dolly Parton. They’ve said, ‘Thank you, my son is obsessed with what you’re doing’.”

She went on: “And it’s just showing him that he is allowed to dance around the living room like Dolly Parton if he wants to and not be judged for it. I just want to say thank you to those parents.”

The Vivienne’s reps and Merseyside Police have been contacted for comment.