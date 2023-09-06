Man pleads guilty to assaulting Drag Race star The Vivienne

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting drag queen The Vivienne in a Liverpool McDonald’s.

Alan Whitfield, 50, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to one charge of assault by beating, Liverpool’s Echo reports.

The incident happened at Edge Lane Retail Park on June 16, 2023.

At the time, The Vivienne, 31, detailed the horrific incident on her social media accounts.

“Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way. Homophobia alive and well folks! [Sic].

Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way. Homophobia alive and well folks! First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women. #pieceofshit — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) June 16, 2023

“First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women.”

Prosecuting on Tuesday (5 September), Andy Page told the court the attack was the result of “homophobic hatred.”

Whitfield’s defence, Richard Darby, contested the claim and said the assault came after his client’s face scars were mocked.

Following the guilty plea, a Newton Hearing will take place at the same court on December 1. This will determine the full nature of the incident.

“I am kind of glad it happened to me”

This will involve CCTV from the location of the incident and the 999 reporting call.

The Welsh drag performer won the debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The Vivienne then returned to All Stars 7 where she became the first Drag Race UK queen to compete in the US Franchise.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning last month, The Vivienne shared she was glad the attack happened to her and not someone younger.

She said: “I am kind of glad it happened to me who is able to deal with it then say a 15/16 year gay youth who is coming to terms with themselves and could have really affected them for life.”

Earlier this year, she appeared on Dancing On Ice and became the first-ever contestant to skate in drag.

She appeared alongside professional skater Colin Grafton, and the pair later made it to the final of the competition.