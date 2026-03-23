US Senate blocks bid to ban trans athletes from women’s sports

The US Senate blocked an amendment on Saturday (21 March) that would have banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, as part of negotiations over Donald Trump’s Save America Act.

The amendment would have penalised federally funded educational institutions and schools that allowed trans individuals to compete in sports aligned with their gender.

Failing 49 to 41, the Senate’s decision is being hailed as a significant win for trans people across the US, as critics view it as rejecting one of Trump’s key priorities.

Donald Trump continues to attack trans rights across America in his Save America Act

Since beginning his second term in the White House, the president has continued to challenge the rights of trans people nationwide, including through his voting bill, the Save America Act.

Among the proposed measures, the Save America Act aims to pass an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” and a ban on gender reaffirming surgeries for minors.

Trump also outlined additional policies in the bill, including requirements that all voters show photo ID and proof of citizenship, and restrictions on mail-in ballots, which would only be allowed for illness, disability, military service, or travel.

How will the Save America Act impact trans voters?

The voting bill would also impose stricter voter registration requirements, aimed at preventing illegal voting. Trans voters whose IDs do not match their current name or gender marker could face difficulties at the polls.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans are still debating how to proceed, and want a full discussion before concluding.

In November 2026, 35 US Senate seats and all 435 US House seats will be up for election. Currently, the majority party is the Republicans (53 seats), and the minority party is the Democrats (45 seats).