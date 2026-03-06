Donald Trump allegedly deletes post supporting gender-affirming care for minors after conservatives complain

Donald Trump has allegedly deleted a post on gender-affirming care after conservatives criticised his support for children transitioning with parental consent.

In his alleged original post, Trump outlined policies in the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which was introduced in the US House of Representatives and passed in early February 2026.

Trump is believed to have written: “No transgender mutilation surgery without the express written approval of the parents.”

“No transgender mutilation surgery for children” – Donald Trump outlining policy in the Save Act

Following the backlash, Trump allegedly deleted the post and replaced it with: “No transgender mutilation surgery for children,” removing the reference to parental consent.

Far-right former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those to slam Trump’s statement allowing gender reassignment surgery under parental approval.

#5???!!!!

“Without the express written approval of the parents”

Trump now supports trans gender mutilation surgeries of children if their parents want it!!!!!

The House passed my bill Protect Children’s Innocence Act that makes it a felony to trans any child under 18 even if… pic.twitter.com/9oIjd6p1hg — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 5, 2026

Citing Trump’s Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which proposes prohibiting and criminalising gender-affirming care for trans youth under 18, she wrote to X: “I’m done.”

“Trump is reversing his stance! What is wrong with him? To do this to a child is absolutely disgusting, wrong, and a complete perversion of God’s creation, and now the president says it’s OK as long as these sick parents agree,” Greene continued.

“I’m done. He’s crossed all my lines,” she concluded.

Trump also outlined the rest of the policies in his post, including that all voters must show voter identification, all voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote, no mail-in ballots (except for illness, disability, military or travel), and no men in women’s sports.

In his second term of presidency, Trump signed an executive order that prevents transgender women from competing in female sports, Executive Order 14201, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”.