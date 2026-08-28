WNBA star Cameron Brink blasts ‘stupid piece of s**t’ Enes Kanter Freedom over anti-trans stunts

WNBA star Cameron Brink has blasted former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom over his recent anti-trans stunts, labelling him a “stupid piece of shit”.

In a recent interview with Mirror US Sport, Brink, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, weighed in on the debate surrounding trans women’s participation in the WNBA.

“I think it’s a non-issue and I think it’s people trying to just come for the trans community and I just don’t stand for that,” said Brink, 24.

Cameron Brink calls Enes Kanter Freedom a “stupid piece of sh*t”

She went on to slam Freedom, admitting she doesn’t have a “fucking” clue what his name was, before calling him a “stupid piece of shit”.

Brink said she doesn’t think she’s alone in her opinions and suggested that Freedom is simply trying to stay relevant.

She again called the trans debate a “non-issue”, adding that people such as Freedom are using it for “clickbait or for views for likes”. She said targeting a “vulnerable” community is “really low”.

Freedom campaigns for no trans women participating in the WNBA

It’s halftime and I need to use the restroom…🚺



Rules are rules @WNBA 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4MoAEzKmys — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 24, 2026

Her comments come just days after Freedom was removed from a WNBA game in Chicago for wearing an anti-trans T-shirt reading: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

That was not the first time Freedom staged a public stunt condemning the participation of trans women in the WNBA. He previously mocked the debate by announcing that he was changing his gender identity and entering the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Former NBA player Royce White subsequently announced that he would also enter the draft in a video appearing on Fox News @ Night. He said: “I never knew I could be a woman. I trusted the science. Now, it would appear, I’m a sometimes-identifying Black transgender lesbian.”

WNBA blocks Freedom from playing in the WNBA

The WNBA has reportedly blocked Freedom and fellow anti-trans campaigner White from playing in the league following their stunt. However, the league has not announced any plans to prevent Freedom from attending future games.

The debacle comes as a surprise to many, as it is worth noting that the WNBA has never had a publicly transgender woman player.

The WNBA has spoken out against those “bad-faith efforts” to marginalise the community, explaining that there are currently no transgender eligibility issues affecting the league.