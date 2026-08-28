Polestar becomes official car partner of the Attitude Awards 

Polestar has been named the official car partner of the Attitude Awards. The Swedish electric car brand comes on board for 2026 – the 15th running of the annual event – as it takes on a new billing: the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, supported by M&S and electrified by Polestar.

Founded in Gothenburg, Polestar has built its name and standing as Europe’s favourite all-electric, zero emissions car brand based on progressive performance and clean Scandinavian design, with its award-winning range picking up honours including Red Dot’s Best of the Best and iF Design Gold.

The line-up spans the Polestar 2 (fastback), 3 (SUV) and 4 (SUV- coupé), as well as the soon-to-land spectacular Polestar 5 super-saloon flagship, with more than 60,000 examples already in the hands of satisfied UK customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Polestar to the Attitude family” – Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE

Sustainability defines Polestar as much as speed, however, and it was named among the world’s 250 most sustainable companies of 2025 – committing to a climate-neutral value chain by 2040.

As official car partner of the Attitude Awards (named Event of the Year at the 2026 PPA Awards), Polestar will be at the heart of one of the biggest and most spectacular nights on theglobal LGBTQ+ calendar on Wednesday 7 October as it returns to Camden’s legendary Roundhouse.

Attitude publisher Darren Styles OBE said: “We are thrilled to welcome Polestar to the Attitude family, and who better to make the night even more electrifying than the world’s most sustainability-conscious car brand? Polestar brings real ambition and a clear sense of design with purpose, and having them deliver our guests to the ceremony in style, with zero emissions, is a brilliant addition. Support like this, from forward-thinking global brands that our readers know and admire, means a great deal to us and to the community we celebrate.”

“It is truly fantastic for Polestar to be a part of the Attitude Awards for the first time in 2026” – Matt Galvin, Managing Director of Polestar UK

Matt Galvin, Managing Director of Polestar UK, said: “It is truly fantastic for Polestar to be a part of the Attitude Awards for the first time in 2026. Partnerships like this are proven by alignment and as a brand built on innovation and pushing the car industry to do better, I can’t think of a stronger partner than Attitude to champion those pushing boundaries and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. We are delighted to support an event that recognises the people driving positive change and making meaningful impact across the globe and look forward to celebrating the award winners on 7th October.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, supported by M&S and electrified by Polestar, takes place at the Roundhouse, Camden, on 7th October, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across categories spanning entertainment, fashion, culture and more – and is to benefit the Attitude Foundation, Attitude’s own registered charity that has raised more than £600,000 for LGBTQ+ causes.

Last year’s Attitude Awards – hosted by Mika and Jamie Laing – saw performances from Scissor Sisters and Calum Scott, with awards presented to the likes of Russell Tovey, Luke Evans, and Dannii Minogue. This year’s host and performance lineup will be announced soon.