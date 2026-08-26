Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten shares hopes for children with fiancé Nicolás Keenan (EXCLUSIVE)

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten has told Attitude he wants to have children with fiancé Nicolás Keenan as he reflected on his fears of coming out as a teenager.

Speaking in his Attitude cover interview, the Attitude Pride Award-winner said that, as a child, he never thought he was going to fall in love.

Now, Jetten is engaged to Argentine hockey player Keenan. They have been dating since 2020, went public with their relationship in 2023, and later got engaged in 2024.

Rob Jetten says he was “afraid” to talk about his sexuality growing up

Jetten reflected on his formative years in Uden, a town in the southeastern Dutch province of North Brabant, where he was questioning his sexuality.

“When I was 15 or 16 and I knew 100 per cent that I was never going to fall in love with a girl again, I was stressing about how my family would react, people in school, in the village I grew up in, but way too afraid to talk about it with anyone,” he said.

Rob Jetten for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Dario & Misja)

Jetten said his first crush at 17 helped him realise he could embrace a queer future, giving him the confidence to come out to friends and family.

“Their reaction was so supportive that I got confused because I was expecting a lot of backlash, but that didn’t happen. It was a summer love that lasted for a few months, but it gave me so much more courage to just be myself or become myself,” he explained.

“We hope to plan a family one day” – Jetten and Nicolás Keenan plan to have children

At 39, and with wedding bells in his future, his doubts have been proven wrong: “I was quite sure that I would never get this love of my life that I would want to marry and have kids with. And now I’m happily engaged. We hope to plan a family one day and I’m also running this country. So if I could meet the 14- or 15-year-old Rob, I would tell him, ‘Don’t be afraid. Your life is only going to get better as soon as you are brave enough to open up and speak about your feelings with others.'”

Alongside Keenan, the pair became the first publicly LGBTQ+ couple to become the Prime Minister and First Gentleman of the Netherlands in February 2026.

Their wedding plans are currently on hold as both parties take on their new roles.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms from 6pm on Wednesday 26 August and in print from Thursday 27 August. Print copy available for pre-order here.