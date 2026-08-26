Luke Evans is Attitude’s latest cover star – revealing how starring in Rocky Horror boosted his body confidence (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Evans is the latest star to front the cover of Attitude magazine following his standout Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show as Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the set of his shoot in New York, Evans described playing the character as “like therapy”, saying the role allowed him to find strength and a sense of “body confidence”.

“That feels such a strange thing to say when I’m talking about a character that wears fishnet stockings, heels, a thong, a jockstrap, a corset, a harness, a wig and drag makeup,” he said.

Luke Evans says appearing in The Rocky Horror Show has boosted his confidence

“But doing this in front of over a thousand people every night – so that’s a few hundred thousand people now – has been such a self-asserting, amazing thing for my sense of confidence.”

The hit Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show has been playing to massive, near-sell-out crowds, with the cast bringing in record-breaking figures.

Luke Evans on the cover of Attitude magazine September/October 2026 issue (Image: Attitude/Taylor Miller)

Evans noted that, having played typically masculine roles in the past, such as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6, playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in drag broke the pattern.

Playing Dr Frank-N-Furter means a lot to him as a gay person

“As an actor who’s mostly known for playing these very masc-presenting action roles, and also being a gay man, to come and do this role, it really meant quite a lot to me personally,” Evans said.

“I think it also was a really strong message we were sending to the audience: this is a person who’s comfortable with who he is and has just loved spreading his wings and doing something really outside of his comfort zone that I’ve lived in and thoroughly enjoyed.”

First portrayed by the late Tim Curry in the 1973 London stage production, Dr Frank-N-Furter has become an iconic and celebrated figure within the queer community. Curry died on 25 August 2026.

Remembering Tim Curry as Dr Frank-N-Furter

The role embodies gender fluidity, embraces pansexuality and challenges prevailing sexual taboos – helping to transform queer representation in both cinema and on stage.

In light of Curry’s passing, Evans shared on social media a letter he had written to the late actor three weeks before his death, explaining that Curry had been a big part of his journey on Broadway.

He concluded the letter with: “I hope, wherever you are, you’d approve of one more Frank having the time of his life in those heels.”

Evans will next grace fans’ TV screens in ITV’s upcoming political thriller The Party, where he stars as respected political journalist Martin Gilmour. The Party arrives autumn 2026.

The actor previously fronted Attitude magazine in 2021 for its January/February issue, after being named Man of the Year at the ninth annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

Full interview appears in the September/October 2026 issue of Attitude, available on digital platforms from 6pm on Wednesday 26 August and in print from Thursday 27 August. Print copy available for pre-order here.