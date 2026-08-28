Canada’s Drag Race star Aurora Matrix opens up about Heated Rivalry boyfriend

Aurora Matrix, winner of Canada’s Drag Race All Stars, has opened up about dating Heated Rivalry star Matthew Finlan.

The pair have been dating on and off for the past two years, with Matrix describing their relationship as a “fairytale”.

Finlan plays Kyle Swift in Heated Rivalry Season 1, who is one of the main characters in author Rachel Reid’s Common Goal book.

Who does Matthew Finlan play in Heated Rivalry?

Kyle is a bartender at the Kingfisher, the gay sports bar where Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.) regularly meets his friends. He has a small part in the TV adaptation.

Matrix, who appeared on Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 and later returned for All Stars, revealed that returning to filming made their heart grow fonder after putting their all into stealing the crown.

“We’ve been together for a little bit now, and it’s been truly the best thing in the world. He’s also an actor, so he understands my world and the arts, but he’s not necessarily involved in the drag,” they said.

Aurora Matrix confesses their feelings to Finlan

“So it’s a good little, like, you understand my world, but you’re not necessarily in my world, and it’s a great balance. I feel like it’s kind of the best thing and what I’ve been wanting my whole life,” Matrix added.

When preparing for All Stars, they told Finlan he was “not a priority”, though admitted they missed him while filming. Upon returning home to Toronto, the Drag Race star called Finlan and confessed their feelings.

“I planted the seed, and it worked. I think there’s something that’s flourishing here, and since then, we’ve been together, and it’s been a fairytale.”

Heated Rivalry season 2 cast

It has not yet been confirmed that Finlan will appear in Heated Rivalry Season 2, which began filming earlier this month in Toronto, Canada.

So far, leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi are the latest stars to be announced to join the cast of Heated Rivalry Season 2 as Ryan Price, the protagonist of Reid’s Tough Guy book, and his love interest Fabian Salah, an indie musician.

Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka have also been announced to join the cast, with Robbie G.K. and François Arnaud also tipped to make a return.

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2027 via Sky in the UK.