Dolly Parton’s former co-star Ricky Schroder faces backlash over anti-trans tribute

Ricky Schroder, who starred alongside Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015), has faced backlash over his anti-trans tribute following the late country singer’s death.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner passed away on 25 August following a long string of health issues and a later brief battle with cancer, though her legacy lives on through her music, philanthropy and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Hours after her death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver, Schroder posted a photo of himself with her on Instagram and criticised her stances on trans rights.

Ricky Schroder said he did not agree with Dolly Parton’s stance on trans rights

He captioned the post: “I didn’t agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support… but loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy.”

The tribute received mixed reactions, most of which were negative. One user wrote: “Wow… you should have said nothing.” Another replied: “‘I loved her anyway’ what a strange tribute. Good Lord.”

Parton’s history of LGBTQ+ support has been a monumental part of her legacy, celebrated by the community as a true ally.

Parton’s legacy of trans advocacy

The late country singer also made a profound impact on the trans community. She famously wrote ‘Travelin’ Thru’ for the 2005 film Transamerica, about a transgender woman travelling across the country with the son she had recently reconnected with.

Parton also opposed restrictions targeting transgender people, particularly when North Carolina introduced an anti-trans bathroom bill in 2016.

She told CNN at the time: “I think everybody should be treated with respect… “I hope that everybody gets a chance to be who and what they are.”

“They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton” – Parton on trans identities

In 2023, Parton was asked about anti-trans laws introduced in her home state of Tennessee, including a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

Parton told The Hollywood Reporter: “I just want everybody to be treated good… They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton.”

Parton had reportedly been dealing with health issues that she had previously neglected while caring for her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in 2025.

The country music icon died peacefully at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.