Ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom removed from WNBA game for wearing anti-trans T-shirt

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was removed from a WNBA game in Chicago over the weekend after wearing an anti-trans T-shirt reading: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.”

During the game, Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud reportedly confronted Freedom during a timeout and objected to his presence and the message displayed on his T-shirt.

As he was escorted out by staff, he pumped his fist in the air and flailed his hands around, engaging with the crowd and lifting up his top. Chicago Police eventually escorted him outside.

Natasha Cloud speaks out in solidarity with the trans community

Full video of Enes Kanter Freedom being removed from the Sky–Fever game at Wintrust Arena after an altercation with Natasha Cloud. pic.twitter.com/ZmwnQjW33z — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) August 24, 2026

Following the incident, Cloud posted a message to the trans community on Threads. The basketball player wrote: “You are a part of MY community and tribe. You belong. You’re loved. You’re seen. You’re perfect as you are and you will always be protected by me.”

After his ejection from the match, Freedom took to social media, writing: “I just got kicked out of a WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA.”

Enes Kanter Freedom mocks trans women participating in the WNBA

This is not the first time Freedom has staged a public stunt condemning the participation of trans women in the WNBA. He previously mocked the debate by announcing that he was changing his gender identity and entering the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Former NBA player Royce White subsequently announced that he would also enter the draft in a video appearing on Fox News @ Night. He said: “I never knew I could be a woman. I trusted the science. Now, it would appear, I’m a sometimes-identifying Black transgender lesbian.”

The conversation was brought into the spotlight by WNBA player Sophie Cunningham last month, who told ESPN that it is “common sense” to keep transgender women out of women’s sport.

“I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she added.

No trans women currently play in the WNBA

The debacle comes as a surprise to many, as it is worth noting that the WNBA has never had a publicly transgender woman player.

The WNBA has spoken out against those “bad-faith efforts” to marginalise the community, explaining that there are currently no transgender eligibility issues affecting the league.